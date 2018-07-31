The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mobile speed cameras will be out and about patrolling the town and surrounds over the coming days.

Speed camera vans are set to be in position at a number of locations across Staffordshire.

In addition we've rounded up the locations being patrolled over the coming few days in Derbyshire and Leicestershire too.

The enforcement patrols will take place at the following sites:

Staffordshire (Until August 15)

A34 Parkhouse

A34 Newcastle (North)

A34 Stafford (North and South)

A34 Cannock (North)

A449 Stafford

A449 Penkridge

A449 Gailey

A460 Rugeley

A460 Wedges Mills

A4601 Cannock

A51 Weston

A51 Pasturefields

A460 Rugeley (North and South)

A51 Tamworth

A518 Stafford

A52 Werrington

A53 Endon

A53 Longsdon

B5044 Silverdale

B5080 Pennine Way

B5404 Watling Street

A5 between A460 and A34

A5 between B5011 and A461

A5 between A461 and A5127

A5 between A5127 and A38

Pye Green Road, Cannock

A519 Clayton Road

A454 Trescott

A511 Burton (North and South)

A34 Stone Road

A5035 Trentham Road

A52 Werrington Road

A4601 Hednesford Road

A4601 Old Hednesford Road

C359 Main Street

C359 Rosliston Road

A5121 full route

A51 Birmingham Road

A51 Tamworth Road

B5404 Watling Street

A5190 Lichfield Road

A5127 Birmingham Road

A5127 Trent Valley Road

B5500 Audeley

A519 Woodseaves

A51 Longdon

A458 Six Ashes

Oxford Road/Chell Heath Road

B5051 Ford Green Road

B5051 Endon Road

A522 Beamhurst

B5066 Sandon Road

Victoria Road, Fenton

Rawnsley Road, Rawnsley

A50 Kidsgrove

B5066 Hilderstone

Cheadle Road

Cedar Road

A520 Sandon Road

B5027 Stone Road

B5500 Bignall End, Audley

A5005 Lightwood Road

A5013 Eccleshall Road, Stafford

A53 Blackshaw Moor

A518 between Weston and Uttoxeter

B5051 Edon Road/High Lane/Leek Road

A449 Prestwood/Stourton

A34 Stone

A513 Milford

B5053 Warslow

B5054 Hulme End

A5109 between Burntwood and Pipehill

A518 Newport Road

A34 Tittensor

A34 Yartlet

A513 Elford

A5 Weston under Lizard

Station Drive, Four Ashes

Station Road, Four Ashes

A513 between Walton and Milford

A515 Kings Bromley

A51 Dog Lane

C353 Lichfield

A513 Kings Bromley

B531 Betley and Wrinehill

A53 Loggerheads

Greenheath Road, Hednesford

Harpfield Road

A522 between Fole and Lower Tean

A53 Blackbrook

A513 Armitage

B5017 Burton on Trent

A527 Congleton Road

Alsagers Bank

Derrington

Ranton

Eastern Way, Cannock

A53 Baldwins Gate

Reginald Mitchell Way, Tunstall

The Boulvevard, Tunstall

A460 Rugeley Road, Hendesford

A460 Hendesford

A5013 Cresswell Grove

A51 Hill Chorlton

A520 between Mill Lane and Rough Close

B5014 Lichfield Road, Handsacre

A513 New Road Armitage

Cheadle Road, Hollington

A5009 Leek Road, Milton

Bower Lane, Rugeley

Hayes Way, Heath Hayes

A5127 Burton Road, Steethay

A51 Hopwas Hill

Sainte Foy Avenue, Lichfield

Stables Way, Burntwood

B5044 Silverdale Road, Newcastle

Straight Mile, Calf Heath

Forton

A52 Kingsley

A513 Armitage Road, Rugeley

B5493 Ashby Road, Tamworth

Keelings Road, Stoke

Bitham Lane, Stretton

Roman Way, Lichfield

Upper Way, Upper Longdon

Lichfield Road, Stone

Wood Road, Codsall

A5 Watling Street, Stretton

A519 Eccleshall

A53 Loggershead

A515 between Yoxall and Draycott-in-the-Clay

A5192 Eastern Avenue, Lichfield

A5127 Birmingham Road, Lichfield

A522 Lower Tean

Barlaston Road, Stoke-on-Trent

Hilderstone Road, Meir

Six Ashes Road, Bobbingdon

Church Lane, Hixon

B5032 Mayfield

A518 Gnosall

A515 Yoxall

B5053 Ipstones

Orton Lane, Wombourne

A444 Stapenhill Road, Burton

Chaseley Road, Rugeley

Eccleshall Road, Stone

Keys Park Road, Wimblebury

Park Farm Road, Tamworth

A525 Keele Road, Newcastle

Stallington Road, Blythe Bridge

B5032 Alton

Beamhill Road, Burton

Hopley Road, Burton

Fairway, Stafford

A525 Madeley

Little Aston Lane, Little Aston

Uttoxeter Road, Draycott

Princess Way, Burton

Stafford Road, Eccleshall

Rykneld Street, Alrewas

Highfields Road, Chasetown

Common Road, Stafford

A38 Lichfield Road, Burton

Ashcroft, Wall

Ogley Hay, Burntwood

Lower Road, Hednesford

Tower Hill Road, Brown Lees

Park Lane, Knypersley

Uttoxeter Road, Stone

New Road, Hixon

A500 between Etruria and Hanford

Birmingham Road, Shenstone

Stallington Road, Stallington

A34 Stafford Road

Kibblestone Road, Oulton

B5051 Brown Edge

B5016 Burton under Needwood

Cromer Road, Northwood

Mercian Way, Tamworth

Hemlock Way, Cannock

Queen’s Avenue, Tunstall

Milehouse Lane, Newcastle-under-Lyme

Northwood Lane, Newcastle

Victoria Park Road, Tunstall

Ashbourne Road, Cheadle

A531/A525 Madeley Heath

Power Station Road Rugeley

Bemersley Road, Stoke on Trent

Watling Street, Hints

A34 Stone Road roadworks

Rudyard Road, Biddulph Moor

Norton Lane, Burntwood

High Street, Swindon

Lynn Lane, Shenstone

A53 Whitmore Road

Ivetsey Bank Road, Bishops Wood

New Penkridge Road, Cannock

High Street, Dilhorne

Langley Road, Lower Penn

Histons Hill, Codsall

Mount Road, Stone

Main Road, Anslow

School Road, Brewood

The Parkway Perton

A522 Cheadle Road, Upper Tean

B5027 Newcastle Road, Stone

B5017 Highwood Road, Uttoxeter

A51 Hill Chorlton

B5026 Main Road, Croxton

Cemetery Road, Newcastle-under-Lyme

A522 Leek Road, Cheadle

Hospital Road, Hammerwich

Gallowstree Lane, Newcastle

Kiddemore Green Road, Brewood

Chorley Road, Burntwood

Postern Road, Burton

Hinksford Lane, Swinton

High Hill, Essington

Fox Road, Seisdon

Gospel End Road, Gospel End

Rugeley Road, Hazelslade

Bradwell Lane, Newcastle

White Hill, Kinver

High Street, Wolstanton

A53 Buxton Road Buxton Road, Blackshaw Moor

Salt Road, Salt

Ryknild Street, Lichfield

The Rakes Alstonefield

A520 Windmill Hill, Rough Close

Hatherton Road, Cannock

Derbyshire (until August 15)

Nottingham Road, Chaddesden

B6179 Little Eaton

A619 Chesterfield

A5111 Derby

A57 Glossop

B6019 Alfreton & South Normanton

A6096 Kirk Hallam

A514 Derby

A511 Swadlincote

A61 Chesterfield

A5012 Via Gellia

A515 Buxton to Ashbourne

B6052 Chesterfield Road, Eckington

B6050 Cutthorpe

London Road, Derby

London Road, Shardlow

Ball Lane, Thulston

B6179 Little Eaton

Hillside Road, Linton

Draycott Road, Sawley

A623 Peak Forest

Sheffield Road, Glossop

A6 Duffield

Hayfield Road, Birch Vale

Albion Road, New Mills

B600 Nottingham Road, Alfreton

The Green Road, Ashbourne

Coleridge Street, Derby

Pastures Hill, Littleover

A608 Derby Road, Heanor

Sancroft Road, Spondon

B5036 Wirksworth

A517 Belper to Ashbourne

Acorn Way, Chaddesden

A6 Bakewell to Buxton

Manor Road, Brimington

St Johns Road, Buxton

Storrs Road, Chesterfield

A57 Snake Pass

A623 Watergrove

High Holborn Road, Ripley

Old Road, Heage

B6014 Tibshelf

B6521 Grindleford

A625 Calver

Church Road, Quarndon

Burley Lane, Quarndon

The Common, Quarndon

Holmgate Road, Clay Cross

B6014 Morton

Leicestershire (Until August 5)