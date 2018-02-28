The video will start in 8 Cancel

Freezing temperatures will continue in Burton and Swadlincote as the 'Beast from the East' continues its icy grip across the UK.

Light snow flurries have been seen throughout today (Wednesday 28) and there was heavy snow at around midday - but the bad weather is far from over.

According to the Met Office, temperatures are expected to remain below freezing right up to Saturday, March 3.

Tomorrow (Thursday 1), it will be cloudy and overcast with light snow flurries coming in between 3pm and 8pm.

Temperatures will vary, with lows of -5C in the early morning, rising to a high of -2C from 11am into the afternoon.

Yellow weather warnings have been put in place for Friday and Saturday, March 2, and March 3 by the Met Office.

The yellow warning indicates that severe weather is possible across the next few days and could impact the area and residents.

Specifically, yellow means that people should plan ahead and think about their travel arrangements.

The Met Office monitors weather situations as they develop and residents are advised to keep an eye on future forecasts and be aware that the weather might change or worsen.

When will we next see snow in Burton?

According to the Met Office, this is when more snow is predicted in Burton for the rest of today and across the next three days.

Wednesday, February 28

A 60% chance of heavy snow between 4pm and 5pm.

A 40% chance of light snow between 5pm and 6pm.

A 30% chance of light snow between 6pm and 7pm.

Thursday, March 1

A 50% chance of light snow between 3am and 4am.

A 60% chance of light snow between 4am and 5am.

A 50% chance of light snow between 4pm and 11pm.

Friday, March 2

A 70% chance of heavy snow between 6pm and 9pm.

A 50% chance of light snow between 9pm and midnight.

Saturday, March 3

A 50% chance of light snow between midnight and 9am.