The leader of South Derbyshire District Council has stepped down to make way for "someone fresh" after seven years at the helm.

Councillor Bob Wheeler, who has represented the Linton ward on the district council since 2007 on behalf of the Conservative Party, stepped down as leader last night, Thursday, January 8, in order to make way for fresh blood. He will remain as a district councillor on the authority.

He has led the Conservative-run district council for seven years and is married to South Derbyshire Tory MP Heather Wheeler.

Taking over as leader of the authority will be Councillor Hilary Coyle, who was elected in 2015 to represent the Aston ward.

Cllr Wheeler, who lives in Bretby, stepped down as leader of the South Derbyshire Conservative Group in November and says his decision to step down now was to give more time to his ward constituents and to allow someone with a fresh perspective to carry his group and the council forward.

The 67-year-old told the Burton Mail: "I stepped down as leader last night, some time ago I decided it really needed someone fresh to take the council and my group forward.

"Whoever did that would need to be willing and able to carry on for many more years, and I thought that really wasn't me.

"I told my group early last year and I stood down as group leader in November.

"Now I can spend a bit more time on my ward, out with my constituents and work more in co-operation with the many parish councils.

"Like many councils we have been trying to do more with less, but I'm really proud of the projects we have finished, such as the Melbourne Sports Park, new council depot and the Midway Community Centre.

"It is my privilege to hand over the reins to Hilary. She stepped into being a parish councillor 17 years ago and has made a massive impact since joining the council.

"Her energy and intelligence are infectious and she will bring a fresh approach and impetus to the role.

"I've done my best for the party in the past seven years and I will be continuing to work hard for the good of the council in the years to come."

The current political balance of the district council is 24 Conservatives and 12 Labour councillors.

Conservative Cllr Martyn Ford, who represents the Findern and Willington ward, will continue his role as deputy leader.

Cllr Coyle, who takes over as leader after six years on the council, with two as its deputy says that residents are "at the heart of what we do" and says that Cllr Wheeler's help has been "extremely insightful.

She also intends to make South Derbyshire a "better place to live, work and visit".

Cllr Coyle, who is a lecturer at the University of Derby, said: "I am delighted to have been named as Leader of South Derbyshire District Council.

"Cllr Wheeler has run a very smooth ship and we have a strong foundation in place to build from. The experience and knowledge he has passed on to me has been extremely insightful.

"Residents are at the heart of what we do and we will do everything we can to further improve services for the people of South Derbyshire."