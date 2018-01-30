Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Burton health bosses have spoken about their journeys through hospitals and into management at the second 'meet the leaders' event.

In front of a crowd of 30 professionals, hosted by organiser, Dave Bryon at Burton and South Derbyshire College’s Mulberry Restaurant, current Queen's Hospital medical director and chief nurse, Magnus Harrison and Paula Gardner addressed questions on their history and managerial careers.

The event is an initiative run by Burton and South Derbyshire College, Else Solicitors and the Burton Mail.

More than 70 professional attended the first 'meet the leader' event in November, with Burton Albion Football Club chairman, Ben Robinson and manager, Nigel Clough.

This time Magnus Harrison, explained how he was a 'bright-ish' child, who was stuck at a crossroads over whether to pursue a career in medicine or law, at either Cambridge or Oxford. He went onto explain how he ended up overseeing around 400 members of the medical team in Burton's hospital.

Paula Gardner meanwhile spoke in depth about her history working as a sister in hospitals and how she handled a challenging job and balanced that with home life.

Dave Bryon: "Did you always want to go into the medical nursing profession?"

Mrs Gardner: "Yes I did, I think the one thing I was looking at was speech therapy, or a nurse. It was trying to weigh up which one I wanted to do, so I spent time in a hospital during my A-Levels, and then decided that I absolutely wanted to be a nurse.

"I started in 1983, I absolutely wanted to be a nurse."

Mr Harrison: "I was interviewed at Oxford for Earth Sciences and PPE, and I was coming back driving from Oxford to Whitby and I was thinking 'PPE, I don't even know what it is', surely everyone that digs a hole needs an earth scientist, it's not really for me.

"There was another event around that time too, I was involved with a cliff rescue, in the middle of summer in Whitby there's a rowing regatta, they row on the sea and they have parachutists.

"They came down on the cliff side, fractured his femur and I was first there. I remember thinking 'oh there's the bone in his leg sticking out his trousers', that moment of not having a clue, just standing around speaking to this fella, who was French.

"I thought, I've got to do something different, the two things coincided, I had an interesting conversation with the admission team at Oxford who asked me how many special papers I was doing, I said I was doing one, but I needed two grade one's in special papers, and that was it.

"That was the end of the conversation, so I went to Newcastle and did medicine. I would do the same again tomorrow in a blink of an eye."

Dave Bryon: "Did you have any aspirations to go into management, or just nursing?"

Mrs Gardner: "When you become a nurse, you do your three years' training, then go in and become a staff nurse. I wanted to become a sister very quickly and I did. Eighteen months after qualifying I became a senior sister on an acute medical ward.

"That responsibility was really great, but I worked with a particular nurse director, called Jackie Binks. When you look at somebody, and how she manages staff, and how she presented herself, how she managed not just the hospital but the staff and some of the other executives, which as a sister you don't tend to worry about, well she was somebody who I absolutely aspired to be.

"Jackie was one of many, who still sticks out in my head. I was at Walsall Manor at the time, in 1990. Looking at her, and how she took things forward and was just lovely to watch how she managed.

"Unfortunately she decided to come out of nursing, which was sad for us all.

"I stayed as a sister for 12 years, because I got married and had two beautiful daughters, my second daughter had major heart problems at three days old, so knowing that I needed to keep the family unit very close and I could work part-time as a sister, and really enjoyed being part-time and caring for my two daughters.

"I should really have moved on earlier than I did to into some sort of service improvement management roles."

Mr Harrison said: "I spent my first two years up in the north east, around Newcastle and Sunderland.

"I dotted around a bit, spent two years in Australasia. My first contract in the UK was 93 hours a week, my first contract in Australia was 38 hours a week, it was a minor inconvenience compared to what I had been doing in the United Kingdom.

"I had no aspirations to manage at all, I wanted to be a consultant and that was it. Getting to be a consultant can take nine or ten years with a bunch of exams along the way and it was literally getting through that, then I would worry.

"The guy that I suppose shaped me clinically was a guy called Peter Oakley. He's a trauma surgeon who worked in Stoke, who had an international reputation.

"I still have these 'Oakley moments' now, where I know what the right thing to do clinically is, and you've just got to push on and do it.

"He shaped how I think, and he shaped how I approach clinical medicine."

Mrs Gardner added: "I was more acute medicine. I did work in A&Es, but more acute medicine in a ward. For years when I was a sister, we didn't have assessment units, which you go through the emergency department, you go through an assessment unit, and then you go into what we call a D-bed.

"We didn't have that in those days, we literally took admissions straight, either via the ambulances, or via an emergency department.

"I loved it. In 12 years, your clinical accruement becomes really honed, when you’re dealing with things that happen in an instant. Acute medicine mainly, dabbled in a little bit of surgery.

"When you work as a surgical nurse, you become the handmaiden of the surgeon because the surgeon does all of the good work, and you then do the mopping up.

"When I was a sister, I was in charge of the ward, but it's a little bit different these days. Nobody would come on and tell me how to manage my ward, we've now got a number of levels after sister. You've got a senior sister, then you've got a matron, then you'll have a divisional nurse director, then a deputy chief nurse, then a chief nurse and that’s where the layers come in.

"I do wonder, when people say going back is the way to go with, yes sometimes it is, I think the old ways sometimes are the best way, but when I was a sister, we would keep patients longer than they needed to be in. Because we'd get to know them consultants would say to give them a couple more days.

"We can't do that any more, with the numbers that come through the emergency department and our aging population where we need to swiftly move them safely through a system that gets them to the right place they need to be in.

"When you reflect back, I trained in Worcester, it was a nightingale ward. I still wore a cap and a beautiful uniform. But it's changed, some of it is good, but some of it isn't as good."

Dave Bryon: "What are some of the things that Jackie taught you?"

Mrs Gardner: "She was an absolute professional. So if I walk into a ward now I wouldn't expect anyone to stand up if they were having handover. When Jackie walked into a ward you stood up.

"You absolutely stood up; you had that respect. I’m not saying the nurses don’t have that respect for me, they do, but in a different way.

"She treated me, as we should be treated but the patients, she absolutely cared so much for the patients.

Now we have a whole complaints department and a complaints system, but she would take home any complaints. We didn't have many in those days, but she would take them home and answer them herself and sign them herself every weekend.

"She didn’t have any time off. She did loads of stuff and it was always centred on the patients, she put them at the heart of every decision.

"We always wanted to please her, we always wanted to show that we could be a really good sister and the ward staff really respected her."

Mr Harrison said: "Some days it would be more like air traffic controls than it was being an A&E consultant.

"There would be helicopters bouncing out, you'd have to get it out and then another would come in. At one point and one particular day that I remember, when three helicopters came in within 40 minutes.

"Literally, we needed to take a helicopter off the pad, put it somewhere else. The place was absolutely cracking off.

"People who work in resuscitation are either a swan or an emu.

"Peter Oakley was a swan. A swan would always be on the surface, serene, elegant and quiet, considered but below the surface, god only knows how quickly he was paddling. He never raised his voice, he never got cross.

"He was calm and considered, every clinical touchpoint he hit and he would do all that routinely with everybody he was with.

"We worked together in an emergency department for a long time. There are also resuscitation emus, flightless birds, trying to take off, creating absolute carnage.

"If I was running a resuscitation, there would be three other doctors and three other nurses, a bunch of other consultants, the record I got up to was 18 consultants for one resuscitation.

"You're trying to conduct all of these guys, and you need to be a swan, not an emu. Peter Oakley taught me the benefit of being a swan; calm exterior."

Dave Bryon: " Can you teach someone how to work in trauma?"

Mr Harrison: "I think you can learn it, from a medical point of view. I get delivered to me, people who are in the end stages of life and it had nothing to do with me. All I had to do is put people back together, make a diagnosis, set up a treatment and work out exactly where they were going and what operations were needed.

"I think it's far more stressful, if you're a paediatric cardiothoracic surgeon, you've got a three-day-old baby in front of you, and you need to open up the chest and operate on the heart, put them on bypass.

"That's far more stressful. Not all doctors will say this, but if you've taken a normal individual and put them into a really dangerous position, then that scares the living day lights out of me.

"I was actually delivered them in that position and left to put them together again. In some ways, a lot of the time, we’d be dealing with massive head injuries where the outcome was always going to be tragic in lots of ways and you’re just maximising the opportunity for a good outcome.

"In lots of ways, there are far more stressful jobs than mine. And you can learn trauma medicine."

Dave Bryon asked: "Did managing people come naturally to you?"

Mrs Gardner said: "At times it does, but there are times, even today, you'll get a situation that you're in and thinking how you are going to manage it.

"Because there are situations where you can say one thing, and it can go down a completely different route and totally implode, so we try very hard to think."

Mr Harrison added: "A group of consultants will report into a clinical lead or a clinical director. They'll report into either a divisional medical director or direct straight into the executive medical director.

"I suppose I got into management accidentally.

"Failing to see the bigger picture, I went into an emergency department, when I was the third consultant, in the fifth busiest in the country. Both of those two had a crack at being lead for the department and both walked backwards really quickly.

"Me being the new boy thought 'it can't be that bad', I suppose I realised how bad it was going to be when the consultants didn't want to wear anything other than their own clothes in the A&E.

"So you never knew when there was a consultant on the shop floor, and I immediately realised we needed to improve visibility.

"So the process of actually deciding what uniforms we were going to wear as consultants and deciding what we were going to have written on them, took me 16 weeks. It killed me.

"I couldn't believe it took so long to agree something so simple.

"What colour? We ended up with a cranberry colour, but I had to go through every department in the hospital making sure nobody else had cranberry. Then the actual uniforms were made in Tamworth, but I couldn't get anybody to embroider them.

"So the trust had an embroidery contract with someone in Tel Aviv, so we bought all of these uniforms, took weeks to decide what we were going to write on them, because some didn't want consultant, some didn't want trauma consultant.

"We bought the uniforms and had to measure everybody for sizes, it was driving me up the wall at this stage. We sent them to Tel Aviv, they came back in 16 weeks. I was absolutely beside myself.

"I thought if management was going to be like this, it will not be for me."

Dave Bryon asked: "Was it hard to go from saving lives to ordering uniforms?"

Mr Harrison responded: "I wondered if I would miss the clinical medicine, so I was still doing a full trauma rota, I was still a resident on call for trauma and sleeping in the hospital.

"I suppose the way I sold it to myself was, if I saw a bad trauma in Stoke, I could spend hours with one patient, now I positively affect the health of far more people.

"We hopefully have a quality system that delivers far better health care and far better outcomes for the entire population that we serve.

"I'm a custodian at the hospital for the people who pay taxes. It's my job."

Dave Bryon asked: "So what is your side Magnus?"

Mr Harrison said: "All the medical staff, in Burton there are 400 doctors, and we're a small hospital.

"So there's 130 consultants, 120 trainees and then a whole bunch of other doctors who aren't trainees, but work at a mid-doctor level in the trust."

Dave Bryon: "How do you manage your work-life balance?"

Mr Harrison said: "Clinically, I would go home after a shift, after seeing the most horrendous trauma, and it would have had absolutely no impact on me at all, put it to one side. You know you've done the right thing clinically and try not to open it up.

"Part of me wonders if there is a pandora's box of clinical cases that will open one day and leave me screaming. But it hasn't done so far.

"This job's completely different. The emails are upwards of 150 a day, I think 10 per cent I need to do something with. It's deciding how to triage out that 10 per cent to get to what you need to do.

"I've always worked on the evenings. I remember my son being 18 months old and I was revising eight hours a day for an exam.

"I don't think my family has always had the best of me, and I haven't got it right all of the time.

Mrs Gardner added: "My husband and children say that 'the NHS get the best of you, and we get the rest of you.'

"There is that, we've both got phones with emails on them, I have my phones by me at night when I'm watching the telly because even though I might not be on call I might be called about a nursing issue.

"I try to go to the gym and when I'm with my family, that's what I'm concentrating on."

The pair concluded by offering their key advice on how to succeed in a role in management.

Mr Harrison advised: "Always be compassionate. With staff and patients, everybody has got a back story, they have something else going on in their life that we don't know about.

"They come to work, they'll have that with them and until you actually sit down and find out what people are about, just be compassionate."

Mrs Gardner added: "I agree that compassion is the most important thing.

"You don't know what's going on in people's lives, and yes nurses and doctors do make mistakes. But they don't come in to do a bad job.

"They come and try and do their best. Sometimes without them knowing, whatever is happening in their mind comes out and it manifests itself as a mistake and we have to deal with that."

The next 'meet the leader' event will be held on Thursday, March 8, and will be with Holly Murdoch, managing director at St George's Park, the centre for national football, and Noreen Oliver MBE, the chief executive at Burton Addiction Centre.

This will be followed up on Tuesday, May 8 with Paul Faulkner, the chief executive at Birmingham Chamber, and Shaun Chilton, the chief executive of Burton pharmaceutical company, Clingen.

Anybody interest in attending any of these events can get their free tickets online at www.eventbrite.co.uk .