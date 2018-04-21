Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hanbury couple who followed their food dream and set up a booming business for pensioners in their kitchen, have told of their future plans as the venture goes from strength to strength.

Leanne Broomhead, 31, and her partner Adam Hall, 39, started their venture "TLC foods of Hanbury" at their home in November 2016 in the hope of putting some "tender loving care" back into the community while providing healthy, tasty meals for the elderly in Burton and South Derbyshire.

However, they were left surprised at how fast the idea took off and since then they have spent a whirlwind 17 months, launching delicious homemade ready meals to cater to all ages.

The duo, who have had to expand the business to meet demand, have shared their recipe for success and told of their excitement for the future.

Keen baker Leanne, who previously worked in catering, first started making customer favourites such as cottage pie, gammon and soups from her kitchen at home, but a demand for celebration cakes saw her change direction and teach herself how to master the art of occasion cakes and she is now wowing customers young and old with her creations such as cakes shaped like a pie with chips and mushy peas, to a sponge shaped like a French bulldog.

She said: "I have always loved to bake and as well as making traditional birthday cakes, brownies and other wonderful desserts, I wanted to branch out and do more quirky bakes. When we first started out we were really keen to just go with what people wanted and our main aim was to provide the older generation with delicious, proper food.

"We had 10 phone calls within the first couple of days of delivering the flyers which proved to us that there is a need out there but it has gone beyond our wildest dreams and recently the business has been going so well that we have been lucky enough to get the opportunity to do more of what we love and it is going down a treat for customers.

"Easter was a massive success for us and we sold lots of filled Easter eggs and also extra large crème egg scotch eggs, which people seemed to love. I love being able to get creative and it seems to be getting a great response."

The venture, was originally the brainchild of Adam, who delivers the goods out into the community and lends a helping hand putting the items away if needed.

Leanne said: "What we do has always been about the people and I think that is why we are so unique. We named our business TLC Foods of Hanbury, because the name said everything we wanted it to - it is homemade food cooked with tender loving care.

"Myself and Adam are totally dedicated to every service we provide. We literally eat sleep and live TLC – we even dream about it and it is with sheer passion that the business keeps evolving and growing.

"We do not just provide a meal service. We want to do whatever is most convenient for the customer. That may mean Adam delivering the food and offering the customers assistance if they need it. This also gives peace of mind to relatives who we build relationships with, knowing that they are being cared for and for reassurance that we visit them on a regular basis."

The demand for TLC has proved so popular that the pair have had to build a new kitchen, something Leanne still has to pinch herself about.

She said: "We created a menu, got a load of flyers printed and hit the streets posting flyers to spread the word. Since then the phone has not stopped ringing!

"We had busy individuals coming to us also asking if we catered larger portions for bigger appetites to that of our senior sized dishes. So now every meal is available in a regular or a large. Our menu has quadrupled in size since we started, but everything we make is homemade.

"From traditional dishes such as a roast dinner to cottage pie, pastries and rice dishes, we try to offer a variety to keep everyone happy.

"When our business first started we ran it from our small home kitchen. Since then, we have recently built a new kitchen at the side of our house so we have a whole separate area dedicated to our catering.

"This new kitchen is another leap for us, providing us with space; to work, and for equipment; as we grow as a business."

The pair, who each have a daughter, credit their little ones for giving them the motivation to keep pushing forward despite their crazy schedules.

Leanne said: "We are super busy at the moment but we are lucky enough to be able to keep our work and family life separate. Our girls are the reason behind all of our hard work and remind us why we are doing what we do."

The couple originally delivered to areas including Hanbury, Hatton, Tutbury, Draycott in the Clay and Marchington, but their booming business means they now sell to people in areas including Stapenhill, Hilton and Uttoxeter, with the demand showing no signs of slowing down.

Leanne said: "We adapt the menu based on what people want from us, which means it is growing all the time.

"We now do Sunday dinners which are delivered on a Sunday and arrive hot to the door ready to eat! This is proving to be very popular.

"At Christmas we were extremely busy, working hard right up until midnight preparing families their whole Christmas dinner, including meat, mash, roast potatoes and all of the trimmings for them to reheat on Christmas day without having to slave away in the kitchen, missing out on important family time.

"Another very popular area of catering we do is buffets for all occasions. We cater for weddings, christenings, and also do corporate buffets. We have set menu options but also do bespoke choices where customers can have their dream buffet just how they would like it including afternoon tea.

"I spend most of my life in the kitchen and we are only getting busier but we love these new ideas and we are really pleased with how it is going. I am really enjoying exploring my passion in a business capacity, it is a dream come true."

When the pair are not whisking up a frenzy in the kitchen, they spend their time going out into the community and recently helped with charity Burton Hope.

Leanne said: "We have a close relationship with our customers and we also want to do our bit for the community. In October last year we did our first outreach with Burton Hope to help the homeless within the town. We have now been several times since, donating hot meals which have been much appreciated through the cold winter months."

So what is next for the pair and TLC?

Leanne said: "We have so much in the pipeline and we can’t wait to share some of the ideas we have got up our sleeves. We plan to launch weekend boxes, which will contain fresh locally-sourced vegetables and also delicious delights from pies to cakes.

"We are also adding a grocery list onto our ready meal service, aimed mainly at helping seniors who are unable to leave the house. This will consist of all the necessities and essentials, as well as homemade cakes and fresh eggs.

"We are so very grateful to our customers. It is thanks to them and their support that we have been able to grow and develop. For a little local business like use, we are amazed and so grateful.

"Catering runs through my blood and it literally means more than any words can express. Food has always been my passion but to me this is more than a job and a business. To know we are making a difference to people’s lives, through our services is massively rewarding.

"We hope we can continue feeding all these people well into the future."

TLC Foods of Hanbury offer customers a large variety of choices, fresh and frozen, which they can select from a tick menu. Leanne makes cold and hot desserts, lamb, pastas, vegetarian dishes, chicken pie, cottage pie, stews and gammon, sandwich options and a different soup every week, with fresh and frozen options available.

Meal prices start at £4.25 and can be paid for by BACs, cheque, or in cash. There is free delivery within a 10 mile radius and a small delivery fee for orders under £30.

​All dishes are served with roast, baby maris piper or mash potato; and seasonal vegetables, unless otherwise stated. Varieties will vary.

To find out more about TLC foods of Hanbury and what they do, visit: www.tlcfoodsofhanbury.co.uk