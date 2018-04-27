Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mother of a young girl blighted by an undiagnosed wasting condition has told of her brave uphill battle for survival - and the family's race against time to pinpoint the mystery illness.

Sarah Parnell said she had spent the last few years in limbo after her daughter Mia, 10, suddenly became ill and started struggling with everyday activities.

The Linton youngster, a picture of health for the first few years of her life, has endured a tough few years, becoming tired, struggling with her mobility and in constant pain.

Doctors ran tests but were stumped over what was causing Mia such pain and the family have been trying for the last few years to obtain an official diagnosis.

But sadly, Mia’s debilitating state led doctors to tell her mum that her daughter has a life-limiting condition.

Sarah, 40, who is also mum to Lydia, 20 and Callum, 12, said: "The past few years have been a rollercoaster with Mia deteriorating so quickly and two years ago we were told we wouldn’t see another Christmas with her.

"Recently I have noticed her slowing down more because she has more muscle wastage and nerve damage making things more tiring, but Mia is a true fighter who continues with strength and determination to keep her illness from taking over.

"The problem with not having a definite diagnosis is that it is very hard for people to understand because she tries not to let people see her problems or the seriousness of her condition.

"The reality is her condition could change at any point but Mia always does her best to paint a smile on her face."

Sarah, who is speaking out to mark Undiagnosed Children's Day today, said she hopes to finally get a diagnosis this year with the help of the 100,000 genome sequencing they have been a part of for two years.

The 100,000 Genomes Project was launched by the Prime Minister in 2012 and focuses on patients with rare diseases.

It aims to enable new scientific discovery and medical insights and to kick-start the development of a UK genomics industry.

Sarah said: "Moving forward we really want to be able to put a label on what it is that Mia has so we can hopefully find ways to help her.

"We don’t know what the future holds but we know that the condition is life-limiting so every moment is precious.

"I am so proud of Mia and her determination in life. She inspires me every day."

The awareness day is organised by charity SWAN (Syndromes without a name) which aims to highlight the plight of more than 6,000 children suffering with undiagnosed illnesses in this country.

Mia will be taking part in the virtual marathon for SWAN which will see her walk 26.2 miles in a month.

Sarah said: "This is obviously a massive thing for Mia but she really wants to compete even if it involves pushing her some days and getting a medal. She is a little fighter and I have no doubt she will continue to push through the pain to help others."

Undiagnosed Children’s Day, Friday 27 April 2018

Approximately 6,000 children are born in the UK each year with a syndrome without a name – a genetic condition so rare that it is likely to remain undiagnosed.

Having an undiagnosed genetic condition means that children often go to hospital for lots of medical procedures and tests. They miss out on doing fun things other children their age get to do. Their siblings often have caring responsibility and can also miss out on their childhoods.

Undiagnosed children and their siblings have to cope with more than most on a regular basis. Their bravery makes them superheroes.