Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lightsaber? Check. Wookiee? Check. BB-8? Check. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is on the verge of hitting cinemas.

The Last Jedi, the third of the latest trilogy of releases after the franchise passed to Disney from creator and owner of LucasFilm George Lucas for £2.5 billion, picks up from the end of The Force Awakens.

Daisy Ridley returns to star as lead character Rey for the 9th Star Wars film in nearly 40 years.

She is is undertaking training with a reclusive Luke Skywalker, played once again by Mark Hamill – who has finally been tracked down after a map to his hideout was found in The Force Awakens.

Meanwhile, the battle between the Resistance and the First Order rages on following the battle at Starkiller Base.

Stuart Crane, Head of Film at Cineworld Cinemas, said that tickets for the film are selling fast across the company and is set to reach the same highs as the first in the new trilogy.

He said: "For many film fans, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is going to be the biggest films of the year, and customers have been flocking to our website since tickets went on sale.

"Early sales for Star Wars: The Last Jedi were on a par with 2015’s release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which was the highest selling pre-sale film of all time.

"Tickets for our midnight double bill screenings at Cineworld Burton-on-Trent are selling fast, so we recommend booking now for our other showings to avoid disappointment.

"We’re so excited for fans to see the film at Cineworld and can’t wait to show it!"

The ninth feature film in the series will air at the Cineworld in Burton at midnight on Wednesday, December 13.

Tickets for the 3D showing of the film are already sold out, but that’s no reason to turn to the dark side, there are other options.

Fans can still buy tickets to the 2D midnight viewing – which lasts 152 minutes (two hours and 32minutes) and is a 12A.

These are £10.90 for adults, £8.40 for a child, £33.60 for a family (two adults and two children or one adult and three children), and £8.90 for seniors and students.

There is also a double billing option for those eager to get to that galaxy far, far away.

This kicks off at 9pm with a 3D showing of The Force Awakens, and leads straight in to The Last Jedi.

Eager droids will be sat in front of the big screen for 285 minutes (four hours and 45 minutes) for this showstopper – directed by Rian Johnson, known for Looper and Breaking Bad.

Tickets are £16.70 for adults and children, £66.80 for a family (two adults and two children or one adult and three children), and £16.70 for seniors and students.

For those in Burton not quite so eager to miss out on sleep, there are other showings on Thursday, December 14 throughout the day.

Viewings in 2D are at 12.50pm, 4.10pm, 6pm, 7pm, 7.30pm and 9.20pm, while 3D viewings are at 10.50am, 2.10pm, 5.30pm, 6.30pm, 7.50pm and 8.50pm.

The 3D showings in Burton are £11.60 for adults, £9 for children, £36 for a family (two adults and two children or one adult and three children), and £9.50 for seniors and students.

Over in Swadlincote the Odeon is also staging a late night showing of The Last Jedi in 2D and 3D, at one minute past midnight, along with a 2D double billing from 9pm.

Tickets for 3D are available at £14.90 for adults, £12.10 for children aged 12 and under, £12.35 for teenagers aged 13-17, £13.35 for seniors, £13.10 for students, and £11.10 for an adult and three children or two adults and two children.

Prices for 2D tickets are £12.50 for adults, £10.50 for children aged 12 and under, £10.75 for teenagers aged 13-17, £11.75 for seniors, £11.50 for students, and £9.50 for an adult and three children or two adults and two children.

The double billing is a lower price bracket of £12.50 for adults, £10.50 for children aged 12 and under, £10.75 for teenagers aged 13-17, £11.75 for seniors, £11.50 for students, and £9.50 for an adult and three children or two adults and two children.

During the day on Thursday there are further showings in Swadlincote.

These are at 1pm, 4.30pm and 8pm in 3D and 12pm, 2pm, 3.30pm, 5.30pm, 7pm and 9pm in 2D.

For more information visit the Odeon or Cineworld websites.

All you need to know before you go and see Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars tells the tale of a galaxy far, far away - in which the Rebel Alliance and The Empire are battling it out.

Some people in this galaxy can use the Force and as a result have fast reflexes and can see into the future, among other abilities.

Among these people, the Jedi use the Force for good (the light side) and the Sith who use the Force to promote evil (the dark side).

This is the ninth film in the franchise - created by George Lucas.

The nine films were not released in a chronological order, the original Star Wars trilogy are now numbered four, five and six.

A New Hope kickstarted the franchise in 1977, followed by The Empire Strikes Back in 1980 and the Return of the Jedi in 1983.

The prequel trilogy followed, with The Phantom Menace 1999, Attack of the Clones in 2002 and the Revenge of the Sith in 2005 - these three films line up ahead of the original films.

After Disney bought the franchise from Lucasfilm, a new series of films were scheduled to be released, with around one a year planned.

The Force Awakens was the first of the new sequels in 2015, following on some 30 years and featuring some of the main characters from the original trilogy.

This was followed by Rogue One in 2016 - which slots in between the prequel trilogy and the original films.

The Last Jedi picks up straight after The Force Awakens.

Leading the plot for much of the series are Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo and Darth Vader.

Before you watching The Last Jedi, you must know that Darth Vader is Luke Skywalker's father.

The prequel trilogy tells of Darth Vader's turn to the dark side, he was previously known as Anakin Skywalker.

After Luke and Darth battle on either side of the war in the original trilogy, Darth dies in The Return of the Jedi.

Luke disappeared in the years following this film and the latest release, with a brief stint training new Jedi.

In that time, Luke's fellow rebels Leia and Han have a child Kylo Ren.

He had been trained by Luke for a time, but turned to the dark side and is now in charge of the new opposition's forces - the First Order.

After a battle in The Force Awakens, Kylo kills his dad Han, but is badly injured by the franchise's new lead protagonist Rey, aided by fellow lead Finn - who together successfully find a map to find Luke.