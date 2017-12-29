The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 50-year-old woman is to stand trial after denying breaching a court order banning her from an address in Burton.

Linda Grimes, of Uxbridge Street, Burton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where she denied two charges.

She has pleaded not guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order by allegedly attending an address in Casey Lane, Burton, on November 26.

She also denies assaulting a man in Burton on the same date.

Grimes is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 25, and she answers conditional bail not to contact the alleged victim and not to enter Casey Lane, Burton.

What is a Criminal Behaviour Order?

The criminal behaviour order (CBO) is available on conviction for any criminal offence in any criminal court.

The order is aimed at tackling the most serious and persistent offenders where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court.

CBOs include prohibitions to stop the anti-social behaviour, and may also include requirements to address the underlying causes of the offender's behaviour.