Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 50-year-old serial criminal with a long history of anti-social behaviour has been jailed again for breaching her court order for the EIGHTH time in 18 months.

Linda Grimes, of Uxbridge Street, Burton, was up before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre after she was caught breaching her Criminal Behaviour Order imposed by the courts to restrict her movements in Burton.

The court was told she had breached this order on the SAME DAY she was made the subject of a suspended sentence on April 13.

She was originally given the suspended sentence for, again, breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order by entering Casey Lane in the town on March 20, which she is banned from doing.

She was later taken back to court to be made the subject of the suspended sentence for the offence but later that day was caught drunk and disorderly, and shouting and swearing at other people, breaching her order.

Chief Inspector Jason Nadin, East Staffordshire commander, said the force would not tolerate anti-social behaviour.

Back in October 2016, Staffordshire Police had applied to the courts for Grimes to be made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order, telling magistrates about her history of offending and anti-social behaviour.

The order banned Grimes from causing harassment, alarm or distress to others in the WHOLE county of Staffordshire.

She would also be breaching the terms of the order if she returned to any home, business premises or public place which she has previously been given a written notice to leave. The order was to last for two years.

However, she has now admitted being drunk and disorderly and shouting and swearing in the street in Burton on April 13, causing harassment, alarm and distress to others which she was banned from doing by a criminal behaviour order.

She also admitted breaching the suspended sentence.

Breaching such an order can land defendants with a five-year prison sentence or an unlimited fine - or even both punishments. Grimes has been jailed at least twice previously for breaching the CBO.

She has now been jailed for 28 weeks because magistrates heard the order was breached on the day she was given a suspended sentence order and she had committed the same offence again.

She was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Inspector Bob Champeau, of Burton Police, previously said Grimes had been a regular source of calls to the police, and that services from many different companies and members of the public had been affected by her behaviour.

Following Grimes' latest breach, Chief Inspector Jason Nadin, Commander for East Staffordshire local policing team, said: “East Staffordshire Police will not tolerate anti-social behaviour and will in partnership with other agencies use all available legislative powers to manage those individuals who fail to contribute to the community in a positive manner.”