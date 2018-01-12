Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A South Derbyshire school has just nine months to improve - or face special measures.

Linton Primary School has been rated as "requiring improvement" after it was visited by inspectors from Government education watchdog Ofsted.

The news came as the school's head teacher Catherine Hollis said the school, which has 280 pupils, could be placed into special measures if it does not improve by September.

She said: "The community deserves a good school and so do the children which it serves. We fully agree with the powers-that-be that the school must be improved and fully expected to be placed in the bracket that the chief inspector laid out.

"We now have until around September, our last inspection, to improve. I grew up in the area and want the school to improve. I would also like for the new people we have had come in, and for all of our new ideas to settle, and for our staff to see the fruits of our labour come good."

Ofsted policy is that, if a school is rated as requiring improvement three times in a row, it will be placed in special measures.

In 2016, Linton was rated as requiring improvement for a third time but was spared being placed in special measures because the inspector in charge of the investigation thought tit was showing enough promise at the time to improve.

When a school is placed in special measures it is set strict targets which may require the majority of pupils to achieve the expected standards in a certain topic, but Ofsted would also have the power to change staff and in extremely rare incidents, move to close the school.

Ofsted chief Amanda Spielman had revealed in her first annual report there were currently around 130 schools which had never been judged good at any point in the last decade.

Linton Primary School, near Swadlincote, is one of the 130 dubbed "the intractables" by Ms Spielman in her report.

The school, off Main Street, was first inspected by education watchdogs in 2003, and has never been rated good or higher - and is currently ranked as "requires improvement".

Linton has had six full assessments in 2003, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016, with four intermediary checks to update on arranged targets in 2004, 2011, 2013 and 2015.

Ms Spielman says that "whole cohorts of children have passed through these schools without ever receiving a good standard of education".

As a result she will be directing Ofsted resources into these areas - along with trying to work out why sufficient improvements had not been shown.

She was quick to point out that the consistently poor ratings were "not a result of a lack of effort, fresh energy and dynamism".

Ms Spielman said: "The performance of these schools is not a result of lack of effort on the part of people working in them.

"In many cases, new leadership teams have arrived, bringing fresh energy and dynamism.

"Green shoots have emerged but, every time, progress has stalled.

"It does not make sense that there are communities that can never have good schools.

"We have countless examples of schools in equally challenging environments as many of the intractables, but which have improved.

"There is no doubt that the leadership challenge facing some of these schools is great.

"We recognise the scale of their challenge in our leadership and management judgements.

"But progress is possible and we should all be wary of using the make-up of a school community as an excuse for under-performance."

However, speaking to the Burton Mail, Linton head Mrs Hollis doesn't feel that they will be so lucky at their next inspection, which could be anywhere from this summer through September.

She said: "We were given a lifeline by the last inspector, this won't happen again."

When a school is placed in special measures Ofsted will visit the school more frequently and set strict targets to meet at each assessment.

If these are not met sufficiently Ofsted can take action to place a hiring freeze, replace staff and governors and even close the school down.

A spokesperson for education authority Derbyshire County Council, which oversees Linton Primary School, said that there plenty of signs of improvement noted in Ofsted's most recent assessment of the school in September 2016.

They said: "Linton Primary has been building on the positive comments in its last Ofsted inspection in September 2016 including three areas judged to be good – effective leadership and management, early years provision and pupils’ personal development, behaviour and welfare.

"Inspectors recognised the capacity for the school to improve and the school remains focused on the areas it needs to develop further to remain on track to achieve a good judgement in its next Ofsted inspection."

The Ofsted chief has also said there was a culture of 'disadvantage one-upmanship' in many of the 130-odd "intractable" sites, where school leaders blamed disadvantaged communities for their poor ratings.

She said this situation was "depressing" and said schools with all ranges of children could and did succeed.

Ms Spielman said: "I do find myself frustrated with the culture of 'disadvantage one-upmanship' that has emerged in some places.

"A few years ago, you couldn't go into a school without being told the number of home languages spoken by pupils.

"Now, it often seems that school leaders are constantly comparing notes about how high their pupil premium or SEND (special educational needs and/or disability) rates are.

"Even more depressing, we still hear things like, "If you met my pupils' parents, you’d understand why results are as they are."

"Indeed, listening to these conversations, I am sometimes reminded of the Monty Python sketch about the 4 Yorkshiremen.

"But I realise I’m showing my age.

"It isn't that there aren't many children facing disadvantage and difficulties: they are there in all our schools, and more in some schools than others.

"But the narrative of disadvantage can become all-absorbing. Fixating on all the things holding schools back can distract us all from working on the things that take them forward.

"Schools with all ranges of children can and do succeed. Where this is difficult, what is needed is greater support and leadership from within the system.

"That means making sure the system has the capacity to provide this support."