Kind-hearted volunteers have been getting their hands dirty to help give part of Burton a thorough clean-up - including removing discarded shopping trolleys and clothes.

Around 30 people made their way to The Washlands, in Burton, to give it a good tidy-up at the weekend, to coincide with Earth Day, held annually to protect the environment.

Derek Wainwright, who was part of the clean-up operation, said volunteers cleared up 34 bags of rubbish, five shopping trolleys, a suitcase and a quantity of clothes which appeared to have been thrown from the window of a a car while occupants were driving over St Peter's Bridge.

Volunteers of all ages gave an hour of their time throughout the day for the Earth Day clean-up operation.

Mr Wainwright said: "It went very well. We always say that in one hour, with one bag, one person can make one massive difference. I would like to say a big thank-you to everyone who made such a great contribution, and also those who put themselves forward for the next one.

"The East Staffordshire Borough Council environmental health team were also very supportive. We already have people talking on Facebook and Twitter saying they would like to come along to the next one. It is nice to see that we have got such a caring community.

"It is really heartwarming to find so many people take it up, some people were not friends and are new acquaintances. We are trying to get double the volunteers next time. We can't just do this once a year, it needs to be done constantly."

The next litter pick will be on Sunday, June 17, at 10.30am and anyone who can spare an hour is invited to get involved.

The group will also be introducing Plogging - a mixture between picking up litter and jogging, to the Burton area. The first session will start at Meadowside Leisure Centre, in High Street, at 6.30pm on Thursday, May 3, and make its way round to the Burton Bridge pub. They will be doing this every week throughout the summer.

Anyone wanting to find out more about the litter picks can do so by visiting the Beautiful Burton Facebook and Twitter pages.

McDonald's team also help clean up the Washlands

Dedicated workers at a fast-food restaurant have also been out cleaning up the litter in Burton.

Staff from McDonald's, in Wellington Road, Burton, also headed to the Washlands to give it a recent clean-up.

Altogether, the team picked up two shopping trolleys, two tents and a bike wheel. Single-use bottles caused the biggest problem, comprising around 90 per cent of the rubbish collected.

Store manager Craig Simpson said there was also a lot of bread bags around the library where people had been feeding the ducks and swans.

He said: "We really enjoyed doing our bit with the litter pick. As a company we are always looking for ways to give back to the local community and teaming up with the Burton Canoe Club allowed us to collect more rubbish from areas that are otherwise inaccessible. I was amazed at how much rubbish we collected throughout the day."