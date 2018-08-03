A 39-year-old man has died following a "family-related" incident in Burton which also saw two women and a toddler suffer injuries, police have said.
Officers from Staffordshire Police are currently investigating the incident which took place last night, Thursday, August 2, at around 4.40pm.
The man was airlifted to hospital, but was later declared dead at 9.49pm. The two women and a 23-month-old boy suffered head and neck injuries, and were taken to hospital for treatment, said a police spokesman.
Their injuries are believed not to be life threatening or life changing.
A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Staffordshire Police officers are investigating an incident in James Street, Burton upon Trent in which a 39-year-old man sadly died.
"We were called at 4.40pm yesterday, August 2, to a family-related incident during which two women and a 23-month-old boy suffered head and neck injuries.
"All three were taken to hospital for treatment but their injuries are not life threatening or life changing."
Staffordshire Police also confirmed that no arrests have been made and that the investigation is at an early stage.
Joshua Rose who lives on James Street said: “I was at work when it happened, when I came back there were a hell of a lot of police and ambulances down here.
“I’m not kidding all the way from one end to the other was full of them. I was stuck at the end of the road with police in front, police behind and a helicopter above. I couldn’t get down the road, people were crowding behind.”
Amanda Orlovska, who lives round the corner in Uxbridge Street said she had not seen anything herself but her stepdad had walked past the scene.
She said it was generally a quiet area and that this was the first major incident she had seen.
She said: “I think it’s one of the first big things that I’ve seen here.”
A nearby resident, who declined to give their name, said:
Something happened last night, someone told me this morning. I didn’t hear anything and I don’t know what happened.
Vijeyea Kirubakara, owner of Premier, just round the corner, was at work yesterday.
I don’t know what has happened. People have been coming in all morning asking what’s happened.
