A 39-year-old man has died following a "family-related" incident in Burton which also saw two women and a toddler suffer injuries, police have said.

Officers from Staffordshire Police are currently investigating the incident which took place last night, Thursday, August 2, at around 4.40pm.

The man was airlifted to hospital, but was later declared dead at 9.49pm. The two women and a 23-month-old boy suffered head and neck injuries, and were taken to hospital for treatment, said a police spokesman.

Their injuries are believed not to be life threatening or life changing.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Staffordshire Police officers are investigating an incident in James Street, Burton upon Trent in which a 39-year-old man sadly died.

"We were called at 4.40pm yesterday, August 2, to a family-related incident during which two women and a 23-month-old boy suffered head and neck injuries.

"All three were taken to hospital for treatment but their injuries are not life threatening or life changing."

Staffordshire Police also confirmed that no arrests have been made and that the investigation is at an early stage.