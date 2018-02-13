Drivers heading on the A38 this morning, Tuesday, February 13, are warned to expect delays.
There has been a multi-vehicle accident on the A38 between the A5121 Branston Interchange and Clay Mills.
According to traffic and travel website Inrix, this involved multiple vehicles and has led to queuing traffic on the road.
If you have any traffic and travel news, please call reporter Jenny Moody on 01283 245019.
Police are working to clear the scene
Police are on the scene and working to clear the area. It has been reported that there have been a number of accidents in the area, according to Inrix.
Fuel on the road due to accident with one lane open
Drivers are warned there is fuel on the road, with the road completely closed until around 7am. It now has one lane open.