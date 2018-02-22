Four robbers armed with axes, crowbars and knives subjected shop workers to a "terrifying ordeal" after tying them up as they robbed a Stretton supermarket.

Staffordshire Police is appealing for witnesses after the Co-op store, in Main Street, was targeted just after 6am this morning, Thursday, February 22.

The robbers they tied up four members of staff using cable tie and stole a number of items from the store including scratch cards and cash.

Colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene but there were no serious injuries.

(Image: Google Maps)

DS Adam Yates, of Staffordshire Police, said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the staff and we would urge any witnesses to come forward and speak to us.

"We are continuing our investigation at the scene and the store will remain closed for the rest of the day.

"If you have any information that could assist with our enquiries please call us on 101 quoting incident 90 of 22 February."