Bank customers are being warned not to fall for a text con which tries to get people to hand over their card details.

The texts are targeting Lloyds customers, Staffordshire Police's digital PCSO Matthew Hough-Clewes has said.

The text tells unsuspecting users that there has been recent activity on their account and that they must follow a link to continue.

The link then asks users to put in their bank details which are then in the hands of scammers.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Many frauds start with a phishing email or text.

"Remember that banks and financial institutions will not send you emails asking you to click on a link and confirm your bank details. Do not trust such emails, even if they look genuine.

"You can always call your bank using the phone number on a genuine piece of correspondence, website typed directly into the address bar or the phone book to check if you're not sure."

Here is a list of other scams doing the rounds:

Heineken

Unsuspecting WhatsApp users have reported receiving messages claiming beer firm Heineken is giving away free beer as part of its anniversary celebrations.

The scam asks the user to click on the link to claim their free beer, which leads to a fraudulent website.

The survey then asks users to fill out their drinking habits to determine whether they can claim their alcoholic prize.

The website instructs victims to share the page with 20 WhatsApp friends and then click on a link to provide personal details in order to claim the prize.

Heineken warned users that promotions of this type would never be made anywhere other than official Heineken channels.

It also advised users to never click suspicious links, share personal details or share messages within their networks.

Asos

This is one scam, which spread through Instagram, and while it does not involve users potentially loosing money, it is a sneaky swindle which people should be aware of.

It is not unpopular to see names such as @asosoffers appear on the popular networking site, offering free £100 Asos giftcards to their first 50,000 followers.

All followers had to do to claim their voucher was to tag the respective 'offer account' on their Instagram stories - and more than 300,000 people fell for it.

The online retailer has now confirmed it was a scam and they had nothing to do with the accounts - which have since had their names changed.

An Asos spokesperson tweeted: "We can confirm we have no connection to any Asos offer accounts and are working to get rid of these. Our Asos accounts have a blue verified tick next to them"

The reason these type of accounts are created in the first place is believed to be so the user can gain thousands of followers in a short space of time.

When they eventually hit their target number, they will change the name to their own personal account or something more general.

Santander

Santander has issued a warning to its banking customers after it was alerted to a current scam in operation.

Customers have reported receiving a text message from a fake account pretending to be the popular bank, issuing a warning about "suspicious activity".

The message, originally appearing to be genuinely from the bank, asked victims to click on the "secure link" to prevent their account from being locked out.

Santander took to social media to ask their customers not to click the link and report it as malicious.

Methods of scamming to look out for

Vishing

This particular form of scamming sees a fraudster call their victims and pretend to be from their bank – or they impersonate an authority figure like a policeman.

Victims are told their account has been compromised and need to transfer cash to a new account which is actually the fraudsters.

The fraudster tells victims to call the number on their bank card but stays on the line when they pretend to hang up. If victims don't check for a dialling code, they then pretend to be the bank and take your money.

Courier fraud

This kind of fraud works in the same way as vishing. Only the fraudster tells victims that they will send a courier to collect their bank card after getting your details.

In the worst examples, people are told their local bank staff are the fraudsters and are made to go in and transfer the money out of an ATM instead of going to the cashier, ignoring the bank staff's warnings.

Smishing

This method of fraud targets online banking. The fraudster uses a cheap bit of technology that means they can impersonate the bank of the victim's number.

They ask for online banking, passwords or codes and trick victims into giving them what they need to access their account Then they get victims to transfer money or take it themselves.

Staffordshire Police has issued advice on how to safeguard yourself from online scams.

The force said: "Scammers often send out emails pretending to be from well-known and trusted retailers. With a trained eye, these can be spotted a mile away.

Things to look out for are: