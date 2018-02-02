Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mobile speed cameras are set to be operating in Swadlincote, Overseal, Stanton and Newhall over the the next couple weeks.

Every two weeks priority spots are chosen for mobile speed cameras around Derbyshire and the most recent batch - which began on Thursday, February 1, and runs until Wednesday, February 14 - includes sites on the A511, A444 and B5353.

CREST, or the Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team, works hand in hand with the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership and the police in a bid to lower the risk of death or injury on the county's roads by getting drivers to cut their speed.

One of the ways in which it seeks to do this is by choosing and publishing a list of priority spots of where cameras will be in operation in Derbyshire each week.

These locations are ones which are proven to be hotspots for speeding and crashes, it says.

This month this list contains spots in Swadlincote, Overseal, Stanton and Newhall, among 29 sites.

The full list is as follows:

A6 Darley Dale

B6540 Sawley

A619 Chesterfield

A444 Overseal

A514 Derby

B6019 South Normanton to Alfreton

London Road, Derby

B6052 Chesterfield Road, Eckington

A6 Furness Vale

B5353 Newhall

Devonshire Drive, Mickleover

A5250 Derby

A515 Parsley Hay

B6374 Heage

A515 Tansley to Wessington

A6096 Kirk Hallam

A57 Dinting Vale

A6005 Spondon

A5111 Swadlincote

A444 Stanton

A616 Creswell