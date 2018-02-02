Mobile speed cameras are set to be operating in Swadlincote, Overseal, Stanton and Newhall over the the next couple weeks.
Every two weeks priority spots are chosen for mobile speed cameras around Derbyshire and the most recent batch - which began on Thursday, February 1, and runs until Wednesday, February 14 - includes sites on the A511, A444 and B5353.
CREST, or the Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team, works hand in hand with the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership and the police in a bid to lower the risk of death or injury on the county's roads by getting drivers to cut their speed.
One of the ways in which it seeks to do this is by choosing and publishing a list of priority spots of where cameras will be in operation in Derbyshire each week.
These locations are ones which are proven to be hotspots for speeding and crashes, it says.
This month this list contains spots in Swadlincote, Overseal, Stanton and Newhall, among 29 sites.
The full list is as follows:
- A6 Darley Dale
- B6540 Sawley
- A619 Chesterfield
- A444 Overseal
- A514 Derby
- B6019 South Normanton to Alfreton
- London Road, Derby
- B6052 Chesterfield Road, Eckington
- A6 Furness Vale
- B5353 Newhall
- Devonshire Drive, Mickleover
- A5250 Derby
- A515 Parsley Hay
- B6374 Heage
- A515 Tansley to Wessington
- A6096 Kirk Hallam
- A57 Dinting Vale
- A6005 Spondon
- A5111 Swadlincote
- A444 Stanton
- A616 Creswell
- Pastures Hill, Littleover
- Tapton View Road, Chesterfield
- B600 Alfreton
- Queen Victoria Road, Tupton
- B6179 Ripley to Marehay
- A5111 Derby
- Sheffield Road, Glossop
- Spencer Road, Belper