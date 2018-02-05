The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People looking for a job or a change in career may have the pick of the posts at a jobs fair in Burton.

Latest statistics from last summer revealed jobless claimant figures for Staffordshire sit at 0.9 per cent, below the national figure of 1.7 per cent.

So those job hunting could find themselves a plumb job at the fair at Burton and South Derbyshire College.

East Staffordshire Borough Council is inviting businesses looking to recruit high-quality staff to attend the fair on Friday, March 9.

It is open to people throughout East Staffordshire and beyond looking for work or a change of career. And jobs fairs have been proven to bring results too.

At a Burton jobs fair held in May last year, 41 people were offered work on the day and a further 100 were offered interviews.

Anyone looking for staff can have a free stand.

The fair is being organised as a partnership between the borough council, Job Centre Plus, Burton and South Derbyshire College, Trent & Dove Housing, Support Staffordshire and Burton and District Chamber of Commerce. It will run from 9.30am until 12.30pm.

Councillor Patricia Ackroyd, deputy leader for enterprise, said: "These jobs fairs have been running for a number of years and go from strength to strength. We have seen many employers fill a wide range of positions. We would strongly encourage employers to attend the event.

"The jobs fair is expected to be well attended by job-seekers with plenty of opportunities for businesses that will be able to bypass the long process of advertising positions and sorting through CVs, instead getting straight to potential candidates for their open positions."

More details are available by contacting the enterprise team at the council on 01283 508 625 or by emailing at enterprise.team@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk or jeanette.hines@dwp.gsi.gov.uk