Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today is Grand National Day.

It is the biggest day in the racing calendar when millions of people across the world will watch the big race and many more will have a flutter at the bookmakers on the outcome.

And the Burton area has an important place in the Grand National history books. It was 21 years ago that race fever well and truly took over the area as local businessman Sir Stan Clarke saw his dream come true as his horse - Lord Gyllene - won the famous race.

It was Sir Stan's life-long ambition to own a racehorse that won the Grand National and in 1997 that dream came true as his horse won the historic 150th National at Aintree in Liverpool.

Sir Stan, who died from cancer at the age of 71 on September 19, 2004, was a well-known businessman who was the chairman, and principal shareholder, of national developer St Modwen Properties.

He had a passion for horse racing and over the years he acquired nine racecourses, including Uttoxeter Racecourse, which, in October 2003, he floated on the London Stock Exchange.

Sir Stan was also involved in charitable causes and in 1994 he was appointed chairman of the Lichfield Cathedral Trust, a body which advises the Dean and Chapter on its investments and financial management.

Lord Gyllene, ridden by jockey Tony Dobbin, won the world's greatest steeplechase race comfortably too. But it was not all plain sailing though as 1997 was the year when the race was abandoned on the Saturday after a bomb scare and the course was cleared. The race was eventually run on the Monday.

Trained by Steve Brookshaw, Lord Gyllene put in a brilliant round of jumping that day as he led from the second fence before going on to win by an impressive 25 lengths.

The news was greeted with elation in the Burton area, not least in Sir Stan's home village of Barton-under-Needwood.

To mark the occasion Sir Stan and his wife Lady Hilda Clarke went on to put on a bit of a party, which included the victorious horse and jockey riding through Barton to the cheering crowds. And it's remembered to this day.

Before the race Sir Stan had had high hopes of Lord Gyllene, who was the bookies' favourite with odds of 9-1.

Speaking at the time just before they got under starter's orders Mr Clarke told the world's press: "He will be doing his very best.

"I don't bet myself but if people want to have a bet on him, he is in top form. He is an excellent jumper and he is at the right weight and the course is just right for him".

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

And he wasn't wrong.

The whole Clarke family planned to cheer on Lord Gyllene at Aintree and the family thought they had a good omen after Lady Hilda's own horse, Midnight Legend, came home first in another race that day.

The rest, as they say, is racing history.

Lord Gyllene was retired in 2001 due to injury. He made just 13 starts in Britain, seven of which were at Uttoxeter, which was owned by Sir Stan, in whose colours the horse ran.

His biggest success at the Staffordshire track came in the Singer & Friedlander Chase in February 1997 and he was second in the Midlands National there in the race before his Grand National triumph. He died aged 28 in 2016.

On party day in Barton Sir Stan even put money behind the bars in Barton pubs so everyone could raise a glass to the winner.

It was a day that their son Simon Clarke remembers well and one that will aways be very special to him.

The 52-year-old told the Burton Mail: "It was an amazing day, the village was jam-packed and the streets were full. It was a beautiful day as well and it was a proper village party with the horse at the centre.

"Lord Gyllene walked right through the centre of the village and I had never seen the street as full.

"It was a dream of my father's that came true. He put a lot into racing and people thought that it was fantastic for him when they realised how much he put in to it. It was a really special year as well as it was the 150th Grand National and whenever they review previous Grand Nationals on the telly they show Lord Gyllene as it was the 150th."

"Lord Gyllene ran from the front for the whole of the race, apart from at one one fence which was the first time that had happened since the 1920s, if I remember correctly. It was very special in a number of ways.

"It was a great family occasion. We are a very horsey family and very keen on racing. As a family we understood the enormities of it."

"It was a very special to see my mum and dad, from their children's point of view, so elated that this had happened and it takes a very special horse to win.

"Lord Gyllene lived to 28, which is good going for a horse, in Barton. He died of old age so had a fantastic retirement as well. The Grand National was a great day and I remember it was a proper village party.

"My dad put money behind the bar of each of the pubs in Barton. He wanted everyone to share in the joy of it really, which is what seemed to happen.

"The Grand National is something I watch every year. I love to watch from a jumping point of view as it is so unique. It is a test of stamina, great jumping, bravery and good luck all comes in to it.

"It is a very special race as there is nothing like it in the world."

Sir Stan and Mr Brookshaw had never entered a horse in to the Grand National before Lord Gyllene.

Lord Gyllene's jockey Tony Dobbin had only ridden once before in the race in 1994 and on that occasion he was unseated at the third fence.

The Clarke family celebrated with fish and chips from Alrewas.

Burton Mail editor Julie Crouch was one of the team who covered the celebrations after Lord Gyllene won the Grand National.

She remembers the shock in the office after the Saturday race was abandoned and Barton being packed for the visit of the victorious horse after going on to win the delayed race.

She said: "The Mail, of course, had lots of dealings with Sir Stan Clarke as he lived locally and had many business interests in the area.

"I remember it being well known that Sir Stan wanted to own a Grand National winner. The horse was being tipped around the town in the week before the big race and lots of people were having a flutter because it was Sir Stan's horse, including me.

"We watched the race in the office. It was tense at first as with all Nationals and we were cheering on Lord Gyllene as he soon got to the front of the field. In the end he won the race really comfortably. It was fantastic to watch.

"The day that the horse was paraded through Barton was one I remember well. It was packed. There were hundreds of people. We sent two reporters and photographers to cover it as it was such a big deal. I mean how many villages can say they have a Grand National winner?

"The streets were lined with people; you couldn't move. The word was that Sir Stan wanted everyone to share in his good fortune and he had put money behind the bars of the local pubs so everyone could toast Lord Gyllene's success, which they did.

"Sir Stan and his wife Lady Hilda arrived in a soft top sports car from their home in the village and mingled with local people, who were congratulating them all along the route.

"I remember being shocked at how small Lord Gyllene seemed and thinking to myself, 'how on earth did that small horse get over the fences at Aintree so well? Amazing'. "

One spectator did sadly die in the street, which was not related to the event.

Councillor Ed Sharkey, of Barton Parish Council, said: "I am not a horse racing fan so I only popped out as it is not every day that a Grand National winner comes through the village.

"I do remember that Stan Clarke did put money behind the bars which was very nice. He definitely put money at the Middle Bell but I don't know about the Red Lion and Shoulder of Mutton. People were happy."

When can you watch the Grand National?

The Grand National will air live on ITV at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 14.

Coverage of the event itself began on Thursday, April 12 at 2pm where presenters Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani have all the races leading up to the main event.

Ten current best odds for the Grand National

Anibale Fly - 11/1

Total Recall - 11/1

Blacklion - 12/1

Tiger Roll - 12/1

Baie Des Iles - 16/1

Seeyouatmidnight - 16/1

The Last Samuri - 18/1

Minella Rocco - 20/1

Ucello Conti - 20/1

I Just Know - 25/1