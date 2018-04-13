Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 53-year-old Burton mother who battled alcohol addiction was more than seven times over the legal drink-drive limit when she was found dead at home, an inquest has heard.

Lorraine Bowering was found on December 10 last year after police officers had to break through the back door. Carers had been unable to get into her house for more than a day.

A toxicology report performed on the body showed that Ms Bowering had 805mg of alcohol per 100ml of urine in her body, more than seven times the drink-driving limit.

PC H Jones from Staffordshire Police told the inquest that police officers had to break through the back door in order to gain access to her home in Bitham Court, Stretton.

Police were called by Ms Bowering's carers who had not been able to get into the house since the previous morning, and so had not spoken to Lorraine, despite being scheduled to visit her twice a day.

She said: "Lorraine had carers coming regularly and when they could not gain access to the property, they decided to call police.

"On the evening of December 8, a carer visited Lorraine and found her on the floor of the kitchen intoxicated. She told the carer that she had gone into the kitchen because she wanted a pizza.

"The following day, another carer visited the home and saw Lorraine as usual in the morning. No notes were taken about her condition that morning. She returned at 8pm in the evening but could not get into the house as the keys were in the front door. She could see Lorraine in bed through the window and so she left.

"On December 10, the carer returned to the house and could not gain access again and so rang her manager who advised her to call the police for assistance.

"When we arrived at the scene, a PC broke his way in though the double glazing doors at the back of the property.

"She was found lying on the kitchen floor. The body was cold, which indicated she had been dead for some time."

Police say there is no belief that any third party was involved in Ms Bowering's death.

South Staffordshire Coroner Andrew Haigh ruled that she had died a alcohol-related death.

He said: "I have been told that Lorraine was only 53 when she died. She was a lady who had developed alcohol problems. She lived alone but did have carers attending twice a day.

"There is no suggestion that she had deliberately killed herself and the toxicology report shows a very high level of alcohol in her system.

"I rule this to be an alcohol-related death."