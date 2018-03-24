Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Horninglow man who vowed to change his life and the size of his waistline following divorce, has told of his pride after his hard work saw him lose an incredible EIGHT STONE in just eight months.

Kev Tiso, said his weight had always fluctuated but it was a massive change that saw him give his lifestyle an overhaul.

The 37-year-old who is a self-employed landscaper had tipped the scales at almost 24 stone after falling into a spiral of eating junk food and skipping breakfast. Then health problems and breaking up with his wife of 17 years, gave him the wake-up call he needed.

He said: "When I was younger I was quite skinny but I just seemed to start piling on the weight out of nowhere. I was so out of breath I couldn’t run around after my children. It was a vicious circle.

"I was eating junk all day every day. My downfall was crisps and I love chocolate, but I would eat at the wrong times which didn’t help.

"I would pig out at night watching TV. I could sit at 9pm and eat three or four packets of crisps, bars of chocolate and drink fizzy pop. Then one day I just looked at myself and thought something needs to change."

Kev’s weight struggles forced him to seek help and the father-of-three went along to the 24 fit club at Marston’s Sports and Social Club, which he called an inspiration. He also joined the council-run gym in Burton.

He said: "I decided to take matters into my own hands and started running as well as joining the gym at the Meadowside Leisure Centre. I knew that it might be difficult at times to motivate myself so it was important I lost weight by doing something that suited me.

"I started going to the gym twice a day and it was really hard at first, but as soon as the weight started falling off I had the motivation to keep going."

Kev’s progress was challenged when he split up with his wife of nearly two decades, causing him to spiral into depression - but the gym was his lifeline.

He said: "It was a massive change and I hit a real low point. There were times that I felt like ending my life and I was almost put on anti-depressants. It forced me to look around and re-evaluate things.

"I did consider giving up but I had no choice but to move on and pick myself up. I carried on going to the gym and it was something of a lifeline for me. It kept me sane and gave me something to focus on. It kept my head clear so I wasn’t thinking about the break-up."

Kev’s determination paid off and he soon ditched his XXXL t-shirts and size 44 waist jeans, for new clothes to fit his trim 15 stone 10lb figure.

He said: "It is unbelievable how much weight I lost and how different I am as a person now. I have gone from wearing XXXL t-shirts to medium to large and I tried on an old top a few weeks ago which just drowned me!

"I wear a 32 to 34 waist now and I love being able to buy clothes I like.

"It is so funny because my friends always knew me as Big Kev but they probably won’t call me that now I have been focusing on weights and muscle mass!

"I have had people I don’t even know message me saying how great I look and calling me an inspiration - it is surreal!"

Kev said his weight loss journey has changed him as a person and he now loves to exercise.

He said: "I can do things I couldn’t do before and I have so much more energy when running around after the kids. Beforehand I was the sort of person who took life day by day and I had no determination but exercise is something I really enjoy now. I love to go to the gym and I am there at 5.30 every morning and then I will go again in the evening.

"It just shows anyone can do it."

Despite going through a difficult year, Kev said his life is now back on track and he has thanked his new partner Lorraine Carlile and his children for their part in his success.

He said: "My family have been amazing and I could not have done it without them. They can’t believe the transformation and it is nice that they are so proud of me. My dad, who has passed away now, was always really supportive and I know he would be so pleased at how far I have come."

Kev said the plan was tone up further.

He said: "I will go a bit easier on myself. I used to be on a strict diet but you need to give yourself a treat. I have learned so much about myself along the way and I just want to show other people that they can turn their life around if they really want to."

Kev’s diet before:

"I would always skip breakfast before my healthy regime and lunch would be a trip to a fast food restaurant. Dinner would be a pie or kebab or something from the freezer such as pizza - anything for convenience really and I would snack on chocolate throughout the day, especially at night."

After:

"Now I always have breakfast and it will be something like oats and cranberries or protein shakes. For lunch I will tuck into rice with chicken or salmon and dinner will be anything I fancy like pasta or a roast dinner but the portions will be smaller than what they were before.

"Snack- wise I will have some rice cakes or fruit at 10am then at 3pm I will treat myself to a protein bar or shake to stop any cravings."