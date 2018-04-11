Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton charity specialising in crisis prevention among struggling families is looking to establish its own £10,000 centre – including an on-site shop to raise funds.

The plans have been drawn up by Love Inspire Foundation, which says it has supported more than 320 people in Burton since becoming a registered charity in January 2017.

It was first set up when founder Monica Dunbar was approached by a struggling family who were looking for advice on how to get school clothing for their three children.

An online appeal was hailed a great success, and their services have now diversified to offer guidance and advice on a range of financial issues, including fuel poverty.

To ensure further growth, organisers now want to establish a centre to house the charity, with the aim of avoiding household crises by nipping them in the bud.

The dedicated 'crisis prevention and distribution centre,' will be based in Burton, with location options currently being considered but nothing confirmed.

Information and guidance will be provided at the centre, with summer activities for children and mock job interviews among the services to help anyone with hardship.

Smart clothing for interviews will be available on site for anyone who needs it, along with school clothing.

An estimate of £10,000 is needed in order to set up the centre, which will attempt to then fund itself through an on-site charity store, making it self-sufficient.

Founder Mrs Dunbar has insisted that more needs to be done to help local families rebuild their lives.

She said: "People facing crisis don't just need practical immediate support, they want the chance to rebuild their lives for themselves and to get the resources to prevent crisis happening again.

"The people we help are young mums struggling to feed their families, professionals facing eviction or pensioners struggling to pay for gas and electricity.

"It is something that could happen to any one of us and what we want to achieve is a centre where people can gain the short-term support to get themselves back on their feet.

"This isn't long-term financial support - it's a meaningful solution which can change people's lives."

To raise the £10,000 needed to set up the centre, organisers from the charity are appealing for help and are asking for anyone who can, to donate.

Anybody interested in donating or getting in touch can do so online at www.loveinspirefoundationtrust.org or by calling 07838 516607.

A dedicated JustGiving website page has been set up to facilitate donations at https://www.justgiving.com/LoveInspireFoundation .