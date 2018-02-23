Traffic is at a standstill after several vehicles were involved in an accident on the M42 today, Friday, February 23.

The southbound carriageway has been closed between Junction 11 for Burton and Junction 10 for Tamworth, while emergency services deal with the incident, which is believed to have happened at around 2pm this afternoon.

Traffic and travel information website, Inrix, reports the road is currently blocked and traffic is currently stationary at the scene and there are delays on the northbound carriageway after an earlier accident.

It is understood that an air ambulance has landed in a field next to the carriageway, but it is not yet known if anybody has been injured.

Follow our live updates below