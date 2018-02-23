Traffic is at a standstill after several vehicles were involved in an accident on the M42 today, Friday, February 23.
The southbound carriageway has been closed between Junction 11 for Burton and Junction 10 for Tamworth, while emergency services deal with the incident, which is believed to have happened at around 2pm this afternoon.
Traffic and travel information website, Inrix, reports the road is currently blocked and traffic is currently stationary at the scene and there are delays on the northbound carriageway after an earlier accident.
It is understood that an air ambulance has landed in a field next to the carriageway, but it is not yet known if anybody has been injured.
Reports of injuries on M42 crash
Warwickshire Police is at the scene of the crash.
A spokesman from said:
We were called to reports of a multi-vehicle accident.
There are reports of injuries, but we are waiting to hear how serious they are.
We’ve had reports that six vehicles were involved.
Severe traffic on M42
Two lorries and three cars involved in crash
West Midlands Ambulance Service is at the scene.
A spokesman said:
We were called to the M42 at 2.01pm after reports of a multi-vehicle accident on the southbound carriageway.
Two ambulances and an air ambulance were sent to the scene, but the air ambulance has since left and has not taken anyone to hospital.
Two lorries and three cars were involved in the collision and everyone inside the vehicles is out safely.
Highways England stops traffic on M42
Highways England has confirmed that traffic on the M42 southbound has been stopped while the collision is being dealt with.