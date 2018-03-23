Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

March Madness came to Burton in the shape of an evening with the Mad Hatter - as college students cooked up a storm in the kitchen.

Burton and South Derbyshire College catering and hospitality students treated a fully booked Mulberry Restaurant to an “entirely bonkers” Mad Hatter’s March Madness themed evening.

Visitors enjoyed a vibrant “curiouser and curiouser” Alice in Wonderland experience, with a menu freshly prepared and served by students under the close eye of expert lecturers.

Level 3 hospitality student Tom Goodall took responsibility for planning the event and arranging the menu and restaurant décor, which saw tables adorned with artificial grass, mushrooms, playing cards and flowers. Students also looked the part, wearing Mad Hatter crazy hats and bow ties.

The themed events give Wednesday evenings an exciting twist for customers, as well as providing students with valuable work experience. Students also gain job-ready skills needed to plan events and provide an excellent customer experience.

Mulberry Restaurant manager and lecturer Denise Oliver said: “Tom did a fantastic job planning the themed evening and the students worked really hard to put on a brilliant night, which was very much enjoyed by everyone who attended.

"The themed evenings enable students to express their creativity and gain confidence dealing with a fully booked restaurant, preparing them for a successful career in the catering industry.”

The event was one of many themed evenings hosted by the Mulberry Restaurant throughout the year, and other upcoming themes include The Italian Riviera Evening, Lebanese Event, Rustic BBQ, Greek Evening and Spanish Night, all of which are fully booked.

The Mulberry is still taking bookings for its Mexican Experience on April 18, and is also open Wednesday to Friday lunchtimes.

Tables can be booked by calling 01283 494673 or emailing mulberrybookings@bsdc.ac.uk