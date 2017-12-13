Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Burton shopping centre could be given another major revamp with plans to extend and make way for two restaurants/cafes – more than three years after similar proposals were first approved.

The owner of Coopers Square shopping centre has lodged proposals for two new eateries in a small extension along the side of the shopping centre's car park just a month after the new Next store officially opened nearby.

The new plans submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council by owners Burton Shopping Centre Ltd, have replaced an application approved in 2014 for a new building near the car park to include two restaurants/cafes, two shops and offices. This application has now lapsed, having passed the three-year time limit.

That application in 2014 came only months after it was revealed that Debenhams had pulled out of bringing a department store to the town because the shopping centre was put up for sale by its then-owners Grosvenor Fund Management.

The proposal for Debenhams was first announced in June 2011 when it was revealed that Coopers Square would undergo a £25 million facelift, creating up to 200 jobs, 11 two-storey shops, a major department store later revealed as Debenhams, and a new rooftop car park.

The plans also involved five businesses in Station Street - two estate agents, Retro nightclub, now the Locomotive, a dry cleaners and the Royal Bank of Scotland at the time - being demolished and relocated to make way for the extension. However, no work on the plan materialised and it was later abandoned when Debenhams pulled out.

Now, six years since the original plan, the borough council has received a smaller proposal.

If approved, the proposed restaurants/cafes would be sited within the service yard adjacent to the existing Superdrug retail unit at 18 to 22 Underhill Walk at Coopers Square. Both units would have a total floor area of 520m² (5,600ft²).

The two units would have entrances fronting the car park and service entrances from the existing service yard to the rear.

The existing hard landscaping and bollards within the pedestrian area in front of the shopping centre entrance would be renewed and extended along the entrances of the proposed units.

The recent contemporary facade treatment of the new Next store and its as-yet unknown neighbour, will be continued with the new units.

A report submitted to the council from agents Covill Matthews Architects said: "This proposed development forms a positive contribution to the retail offer within the town centre and the existing Coopers Square shopping centre.

"The proposed unit facades have been sensitively designed to unify them with the existing shopping centre, while meeting the requirements of today's major retailers.

"The proposed use will provide employment and complement the existing retail offer within the existing shopping centre."

However, centre manager Dave Chadfield said they had received interest from several new tenants but it has not been revealed who they are.