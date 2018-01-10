Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major road is set to be closed for another five months after being out of action for most of 2017 - to help pave the way for a new £30 million school.

Branston Road in Tatenhill was originally set to close on January 2 but signs at the entrance to the road say it will now shut on Thursday, January 11, for 20 weeks.

The road was closed for the best part of last year while work is carried out to change the road layout in preparation for the opening of the new £30 million John Taylor Free School.

Residents have endured longer journeys in Burton while waiting for the road to be changed. It only reopened at the beginning of December in time for Christmas.

An unmarked cable was found in the ground in November, delaying the planned reopening.

(Image: Yasmin Gunston)

The discovery of the telecoms cable located within the new drainage works meant further work was needed on the site.

The closure will be between the new roundabout in Branston Road and the Main Street and Dunstall Road crossroads in Tatenhill village. Diversion signs will be put in place for confused motorists.

The major works have involved the removal of an existing road, construction of a new road and roundabout, and a new footway and cycleway.

The closure plan is all part of getting the infrastructure into place for the new school which is set to open in September 2018.

County councillor Helen Fisher, cabinet support member for highways and transport, has previously said that the works were essential to ensure the entire infrastructure was in place to serve the new school, businesses and future residents.

Staffordshire County Council, Seddon Construction, Entrust, sponsors John Taylor Multi Academy Trust (JTMAT) and the Education and Skills Funding Agency are all partners in the project.

(Image: Yasmin Gunston)

The £30 million school is being built in response to planned housing developments and an increasing birth rate in the Burton area, with around 3,000 new secondary school places needed in the town over the next 15 years.