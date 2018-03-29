The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 27-year-old man has been charged with possessing a knife after a vehicle was stopped on the A38 near Barton under Needwood.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police has said that Omari Greenway, of Maitland Park Road, Chalk Farm, in North London, has been charged with allegedly possessing a folding knife on the A38 at Catholme.

He was charged with the offence yesterday, Wednesday, March 18, by police officers and he is now set to appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court in Derby on Monday, April 23, for his first hearing.

Another man, aged 29, who is from Bilston, in the West Midlands, was also arrested on suspicion of driving offences by officers from Staffordshire Police.

He has been released by the force pending further enquiries.