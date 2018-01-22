Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 82-year-old man who lived independently, died after breaking his hip in a fall outside his home.

Frank Cope, of Napier Street, Burton, died at Burton's Queen's Hospital, in Belvedere Road, on November 8, 2017, after being admitted with a fractured hip.

His inquest, held at Burton Town Hall, heard that Mr Cope was admitted to the hospital on November 5 after a fall outside his home, which was not witnessed by anyone.

The pensioner walked with a stick but lived independently in his home. He was prone to dizzy spells, which could have caused the fall, and also suffered from kidney disease as well as past medical problems but was coping well at home on his own until he went into hospital.

Assistant coroner for South Staffordshire Margaret Jones, said after the fall he needed surgery following the fractured hip. He was making good progress following the surgery but in the early hours he vomited which went back into his lungs.

He developed aspiration pneumonia and had severe background problems, particularly with his heart. Mr Cope went into cardiac arrest and died at the hospital on November 8.

Mrs Jones ruled that he died as the result of an accident. His cause of death was aspiration pneumonia as the result of severe aortic stenosis, chronic kidney disease and left intracapsular hip fracture which had been operated on on November 6.

She passed on her condolences to Mr Cope's family.