A Burton man will stand trial later in the year charged with manslaughter of a former YMCA volunteer from the town.

Martin Hayday, 42, made a brief appearance at Stafford Crown Court today, Tuesday, January 2, where he denied the charge.

He is accused of the manslaughter of 64-year-old Francis Lovelock on July 29 last year. Mr Lovelock had been found with head injuries at his home in Main Street, Stretton. He had worked as a retail assistant and handyman at the YMCA’s Burton charity shop.

Hayday, also of Main Street, Stretton, was granted bail by the court on condition that he lived at home and did not contact prosecution witnesses.

Hayday first appeared before JPs at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 4, where he was granted unconditional bail until today's hearing.