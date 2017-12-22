Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested in Burton after officers seized what they suspect to be a large quantity of crack cocaine.

Staffordshire Police said the intelligence-led operation saw an officer stop a man in Burton this morning, Friday, December 22, on suspicion of being involved in the dealing of drugs.

He fled the scene, but was located by police a short time later in Albert Street, Burton.

Following a detailed search, officers then discovered what they believe to be a large amount of crack cocaine, and several hundred pounds in cash and a lock knife.

A 19-year-old man from Derby has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and remains in custody.