A 51-year-old Repton man is to appear in court charged with eight alleged offences after he was arrested on suspicion of attempting to groom two children.

Glen Walker, of Askew Grove, Repton, was arrested by Staffordshire Police on Burton Bridge over the River Trent in the town.

The police investigation was then handed over to colleagues at Derbyshire Police. Walker has been granted conditional bail since his arrest on Sunday, August 7, last year.

He has now been charged with eight alleged offences said to involve two girls under 16.

They are:

Allegedly groomed two girls under the age of 16, between July 1 and August 7.

Allegedly attempting to incite a girl under 16 into sexual activity on August 4.

Allegedly attempting to incite a second girl under 16 into sexual activity between July 1 and August 7.

Allegedly inciting two girls under 16 to be involved in pornography between July 1 and August 7

Allegedly communicating with two girls under the age of 16 in a sexual manner, between July 1 and August 7.

He has not yet entered a plea to the charges and is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on March 9.

The conditions of his bail include that he must not be in the company of any child under 18 unless with adult supervision, he must report to Burton Police Station between 4pm and 5pm every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and he must live and sleep at his home address.