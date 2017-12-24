Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 30-year-old man who spat in a female police officer's face after making obscene comments during a "disgraceful episode" has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Mohammed Shazad appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Belvedere Road, Burton, on October 9.

He also admitted assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty.

Shazad, of Wavers Marston, Marston Green, Birmingham, also admitted behaving in an indecent manner, namely making repeated lewd, profane and obscene comments and insults.

He has been made the subject of an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months where magistrates told him it was "a disgraceful episode, showed no respect, alcohol involved, and it was an abuse on officers trying to do their job."

He was also made the subject of a six-week curfew, and ordered to pay £250 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.