The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 43-year-old man who stole more than £100 worth of toys from a Burton store has avoided an immediate jail sentence.

Andrew Holmes appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he admitted stealing toys worth £104.19 from The Entertainer, in Burton, on November 4.

Holmes, of Boston Close, Chaddesden, has been made the subject of a six-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £52.09 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Other criminals who have appeared at court

Daniel Malinowski , 49, of Richmond Street, Burton.

Admitted assaulting a man in Burton on March 26.

Fined £374 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £37 victim surcharge.

Rolandas Mankevicius , 33, of Blakeholme Court, Burton.

Admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in Burton on March 31.

Fined £417 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £41 victim surcharge.

Banned from driving for 25 months.

Simon Wigget , 46, of Edward Street, Burton.

Admitted stealing a light fitting worth £60 belonging to Next, Burton, on March 13.

Made the subject of an 18 month conditional discharge.

Ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Marsha Wigston , 33, of Jeque Place, Burton.

Admitted possession of a quantity of diamorphine in Burton on December 20.

Fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.