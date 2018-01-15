The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man caught on CCTV dumping household waste in Burnaston has been fined more than £2,500.

Mohammed Arfaq, 32, of Stonehill Road, Derby, was caught on surveillance cameras set up by South Derbyshire District Council dumping household and building rubbish in Salker Lane, between Burnaston and Findern

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 24 at what district council officials say has become a fly-tipping hotspot.

Arfaq pleaded guilty to the illegal disposal of waste and failing to discharge his duty of care to the disposal under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

He was fined a total of £2,557.82 and has also been disqualified from driving for six months.

Councillor Peter Watson, chairman of the environment and development services committee at the district council, said that he hopes this incident sends a clear message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated.

He said: "This latest prosecution demonstrates our zero tolerance approach to fly-tipping and our commitment to ensuring South Derbyshire remains clean and green.

"The installation of surveillance cameras is just one deterrent we use to prevent fly-tipping from having a negative impact on our environment.

"Our officers are also using new powers to combat and seize vehicles involved in fly-tipping as a preventative measure.

"We hope this sends out a clear message that fly-tipping on our idyllic countryside will not be tolerated.

"Our teams are always on hand to help advise where people should be safely disposing of any household or building waste."

In 2017 alone, the district council has taken enforcement action against 62 people for waste related offences.

Information relating to the responsibilities around waste disposal can be found at www.environmentlaw.org.uk or by calling the council's safer neighbourhood wardens on 01283 595968.