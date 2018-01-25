The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man from Burton has appeared in court charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident in which a 16-year-old girl suffered a stab wound to her neck.

The alleged incident occurred at 7pm on Monday in the grounds of All Saints' Church in Branston Road, Burton.

Claudiu Lucien Vacaru, 19, of no fixed address, faces charges of attempted murder, threats to kill and possession of a knife in a public place.

Vacaru appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court today, January 25.

Due to the seriousness of the charges, the case was sent to the Stafford Crown Court, where Vacaru will appear on Friday, February 23.

He remains in custody.

All Saints' Church was closed off for nearly five hours on Tuesday while investigations went ahead, with police on the scene.

The 16-year-old girl walked herself the more than two miles to Queen's Hospital in Burton where she was treated for wounds to her neck.

She was released from hospital early on Tuesday morning.