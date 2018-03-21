The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton man has been charged with drink driving after an accident on the A38 near Fradley, police have confirmed.

Imre Huri, 55, of Edward Street, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway, close to the Fradley Park turn off, after a Renault and a Vauxhall collided at 8.40am on Tuesday, March 20.

Police say that no-one involved in the collision was injured.

Huri will appear at Cannock Magistrates' Court on Friday, April 6.

Are you looking for a job? There are thousands available in Burton and South Derbyshire by visiting www.Fish4.co.uk