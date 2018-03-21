A Burton man has been charged with drink driving after an accident on the A38 near Fradley, police have confirmed.
Imre Huri, 55, of Edward Street, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit.
The incident happened on the southbound carriageway, close to the Fradley Park turn off, after a Renault and a Vauxhall collided at 8.40am on Tuesday, March 20.
Police say that no-one involved in the collision was injured.
Huri will appear at Cannock Magistrates' Court on Friday, April 6.