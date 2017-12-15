The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 22-year-old man is facing trial after being accused of wounding and threatening a man with a knife in Burton town centre.

Reuben Branford has denied using or threatening unlawful violence towards another person which would cause that person to fear for his or her personal safety.

He also denies possession of a knife in a public place, namely Station Street, Burton, and threatening a man; and denies unlawfully and maliciously wounding the man.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place on Saturday, October 28, where a man was seriously assaulted, police have said.

At a recent hearing at Stafford Crown Court, Branford appeared via a video link from prison when the case was adjourned until March 13 next year for trial.

Branford, of Allenton, Derby, remains in custody.