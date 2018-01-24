The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man remains in police custody after a teenager suffered stab wounds in a Burton churchyard.

The 16-year-old girl suffered 'significant but not life-threatening' stab wounds to her neck in the grounds of All Saints' Church in Branston Road, Burton.

The injured teenager then walked more than two miles to Queen's Hospital in Burton where she was treated for her injuries. She was later discharged from hospital.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Monday, January 22, police have said.

A 19-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and Staffordshire police said he remained in police custody.

The police spokesman added: "A 19-year-old man who was arrested yesterday in connection with the incident remains in custody at this time."

Staffordshire Police cordoned off the church grounds between 7am and 10.45am yesterday morning while forensic officers searched through bins and bushes to gather evidence.

Anyone who might have been in the area at the time is asked to get in touch with the police by calling the non-emergency number 101, and quoting incident number 757 of January 22.