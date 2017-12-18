Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Christmas crackdown by police on festive thieves in South Derbyshire has led to the arrest of a Swadlincote man on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Operation Blitzen was launched at the end of last month and aims to target thieves who are profiting from crime in the run-up to Christmas.

Within days of the launch, a 38-year-old man from Swadlincote was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after he was found in possession of several bags of products believed to be stolen.

PC Ben Rychwalski-Lindley, who is one of the officers working on the operation, said: "Preventing and detecting crime is always one of our priorities, however at this time of year we know that certain theft offences can become more prevalent.

"Thieves target certain items that they know they can sell on to raise money. These offences are always at a cost to someone though and to be a victim of crime at this time of year is even more unpleasant.

"We are asking for help from the public as we know that these stolen items get sold on.

"While people think they are getting a bargain we would ask that people stop to think that there is always a victim on the other end of that crime and the money being raised is usually used to fund other criminality.

"We would ask that, at the very least, people refuse to buy from people on street corners or in pubs and to also consider giving us a call so we can deal with them."

The arrested man, who was also found with a large quantity of cash and a substance believed to be a Class B drug, has been released pending further investigation.

If you have information about the sale of stolen goods in South Derbyshire please give the team a call on 101.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org