Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many children in the area will spend the New Year without the family they so long to be part of - but a becoming foster parent can make a huge difference to these youngsters' lives.

Potential foster parents need to be aged 21 or over and have a spare room available, and the whole process can typically take around six months.

There are currently 2,200 children in care across Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Leicestershire. In Derbyshire there are 700, Leicestershire has 500, and in Staffordshire there are 1,000.

In Derbyshire, the first step in the process is a series of checks. This includes a background check, personal references from friends and family, medicals from GPs and details of earnings.

After this there is a three-day preparation course which teaches useful skills and gives a chance to meet other foster parents.

(Image: Getty)

Next is an assessment of skills and strengths alongside interviews with people listed as references.

And finally, a meeting with a social worker at which the local authority or fostering agency will have the final say on whether applicants have been approved or refused.

Then begins the process of pairing would-be foster parents up with a child or children. For information on becoming a foster parent in Derbyshire call 0800 083 7744 or email fostering@derbyshire.gov.uk.

In Staffordshire, where there are 350 foster families and 1,000 kids in care, call 0800 169 2061 or click here.

Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said the only real requirement for good foster parents was to care about children and be ready for a challenge.

He said: "Foster carers play a key role in transforming children’s lives and many tell us it’s the best thing they've ever done.

"While we have a current need for carers for sibling groups and teenagers, we are always keen to hear from anyone interested in becoming a foster family.

"And, remember, there's no such thing as a typical foster carer, people simply need to care about children, have great communication skills and be ready for a challenge.

"So, if it's something you are interested in, we would love to hear from you."

And in Leicestershire, which has around 500 children in its care, call 0116 305 0505 or email Fosteringandadoption@leics.gov.uk.

Derbyshire County Council leader Councillor Barry Lewis has urged more people to become foster parents, saying that for children to be without a loving family home at Christmas is "heartbreaking".

He says there are currently 700 children in Derbyshire County Council care, with 400 families currently fostering.

Councillor Lewis said: "Christmas should be a time of excitement, anticipation and happiness for children.

"Images surround us which build it up as the most magical time of year to be enjoyed as part of a perfect loving family.

(Image: Getty)

"But imagine how it must feel if you haven't got that loving family environment. Unfortunately, that's the case for too many children – and it's heartbreaking.

"In Derbyshire we have a foster care community of 400 families.

"They do an amazing job, stepping in to provide supportive and loving homes when children find themselves in care.

"But with around 700 children in the council’s care we still need many more people to provide homes for Derbyshire children who have already had to face very challenging experiences in their young lives.

"Could you help provide support so they can share the same festive cheer we’re all looking forward to in future?

"Please take a couple of minutes to watch my video appeal, which gives you valuable information about fostering.

"It could lead to a decision which changes a young person's life."