A Newhall man has been jailed for more than seven years after beating another man around the head with a monkey wrench.

Mark Paterson, of Chrysanthemum Court, Newhall, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault by beating and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in public.

The 42-year-old attacked a man who he knew at a flat in Chrysanthemum Court on November 24 last year, striking the victim several times with a monkey wrench while also holding a knife.

The victim suffered head injuries before two other people, who were in the house at the time, intervened and called the police.

Paterson was arrested nearby and the wrench and knife were recovered.

He appeared at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday, April 10, where he was given a sentence of seven years and two months. He was also given an extended licence period of two years.

Detective Sergeant Simon Rogers was the officer in charge of the case.

He said: "The court has handed down a lengthy sentence in this case, which reflects the severity of the crime.

"Paterson struck the victim around the head several times and tried to stab him too."