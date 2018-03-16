The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bosses behind Burton’s Marmite plant are reportedly scrapping their UK headquarters and moving abroad, fuelling concerns over Britain’s status as a centre for business after Brexit.

Unilever, which owns many of the world's best-known consumer goods brands, including Marmite produced at its factory in Wellington Road, is said to be set to base its central headquarters in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, rather than London.

The dual Dutch and UK firm, which also produces Dove toiletries, Magnum ice cream and Persil detergents, was created in a 1929 merger between Britain's Lever Brothers and Margarine Unie of the Netherlands.

However, Paul Polman, Unilever’s Dutch chief executive, has been reviewing its dual UK and Netherlands corporate structure‎ since an unwanted £115 billion takeover approach from the US-based food giant Kraft Heinz was shelved.

(Image: Andrew Cowie/ PA Wire)

The reported move comes as Britain seeks to cling on to its status as a centre for business following its departure from the European Union.

Unilever has declined to comment.

The firm employs around 169,000 people, with 7,500 in the UK. However, it is not known how many staff currently work from its London headquarters.

It is expected that opponents of Brexit will use the move as evidence of claims that British jobs are suffering under Britain’s agreement to leave the EU.

More than 100 jobs have already been relocated by Unilever from London to Rotterdam as part of the merger of its food and refreshment units, whose brands also include PG Tips.