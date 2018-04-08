Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton brewer Marston's is offering ale lovers a treat to die for.

The Shobnall Road firm is offering one beer fan the chance to brew their own ale at its famous premises.

Wannabe head brewers are being urged to enter a competition to win the chance to create their own beer in the brewery which where Pedigree is brewed.

Beer-making giants Marston's are running the competition and the winner will get to invent and brew their own concoction, creating up to 600 pints, at the Shobnall Road brewery.

Created with the help and guidance of Marston's head brewer Patrick McGinty, when the drink is ready the winner can enjoy it with a party for ten people at the Marston's visitor centre.

The competition is part of the Marston's promotion entitled 'From Burton with Love', which aims to put the town firmly at the centre of the campaign and celebrate Burton's rich brewing heritage.

Joanne Wyke, marketing manager for Marston's Brewery beers, said: "We want to give one lucky drinker the chance to experience the passion, pride and purpose that we pour into every pint of Marston's brewed beer and showcasing our brewery and people are the best way to achieve that."

To be considered for the prize, beer lovers should simply sign up online and explain why they would like to brew a beer. The competition runs until Friday, August 31.

Pubs and bars who stock any of the five Marston's brewery beers will receive promotional kits and branded pint glasses backing the campaign, with informative cuttings being placed on bottles of Marston's beers.

Anybody interested in signing up can do so online here

All about Marston's

Wherever you go across the country, chances are you will find a Marston's pub, with the famous amber ale Pedigree being among the best known.

Marston's has become a firm staple of the British food, drink and accommodation business, with around 1,700 pubs and restaurants across England and Wales, a number of breweries and more than 40 inns.

Ten different beers are brewed in the Burton brewery. They are Old Empire IPA, EPA, Saddle Tank, Pearl Jet stout, Idle Dole amber ale, Power of three pale ale, Bloody Doors Off blood orange pale ale, Christmas Everyday session IPA, Pedigree amber ale and the now internationally acclaimed 61 Deep pale ale.

Pedigree

Pedigree, which is 4.5 per cent ABV, has been credited as having a biscuity, malty, spicy hop taste, which is perfect to be drunk while eating darker meats, pork pies, sausage and mash, steak pie and Sunday roasts.

EPA

Meaning English pale ale, EPA is a crisp, refreshing and hoppy beverage which is around 3.6 per cent ABV. Marston's recommends EPA be consumed when eating dishes like roasted lemon chicken, risotto or smoked salmon.

Saddle Tank

This curiously named beer is one of Marston's oldest and comes with a malty, biscuit taste. It was named after the train that used to bring the hops and malts into the brewery. It has an ABV percentage of 3.8, and matches well with hard cheese, fish and chips and gammon.

Pearl Jet

A firm nod to classic English stouts, with a taste of chocolate, coffee and sweet treacle flavours. With an alcohol percentage of 4.1 per cent, it is recommended to be drunk while eating shellfish, game meat or rich fruitcake.

Old Empire

Old Empire is a perfect easy-drinking IPA, and an authentic recreation of the beer that was drunk throughout the empire. It combines goldings, fuggles and American cascade hops to deliver a crisp, citrus aroma with a balanced bittersweet finish. It has an alcohol percentage of 5.7 per cent and matches food like tandoori curries, garlic chicken and mature cheddar-based dishes.