Burton brewing giant Marston's is set to bring jobs to the town as it invests £8 million a new canning and bottling line.

Marston’s has revealed the investment will take place over the next six to 12 months and could bring dozens of jobs to the town, just weeks after it was announced that Unilever’s Colman’s Mustard production would also be relocating to Burton from Norwich, where the firm currently makes Marmite.

The announcement comes as Marston's has said up to 40 jobs may disappear from a brewery in Bedford which it recently bought in a £55 million deal.

Marston’s took over the Eagle brewery, in Bedford, from Charles Wells in May. It also runs a similar canning and bottling line here.

The Shobnall Road firm has now entered into a consultation period with approximately 35 to 45 employees at the Bedford brewery, in Havelock Street, which is believed to employ around 150 people in today.

A spokesman for Marston’s said: "Marston’s Beer Company has announced a significant £8 million investment in new canning and bottling lines. The new state-of-the-art line will be situated in Burton at the company’s Marston’s Brewery.

"As a result of this the company is entering into a consultation period with approximately 30 to 40 employees at the Eagle Brewery, in Bedford, where it has a similar production function is situated. Those people affected by this have been notified. Brewing operations at Bedford are not affected."

Marston's is famous for brewing ales like Pedigree and Saddle Tank.

It was announced last month by Unilever that its Colman's Mustard plant, currently in Norwich, will close in 2019 with 50 staff set to be made redundant.

Around 43 roles will transfer to the Burton site in Wellington Road where the condiment will be produced while packaging for Colman’s Mustard is to move to a Unilever site in Germany. Unilever also makes Marmite and Bovril at the Wellington road site.