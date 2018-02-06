Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton brewing giant Marston's has announced that a decrease in its sales have seen profits hit by £1 million.

The beer-making business issued a trading update. It has its brewery in Shobnall Road, in the town. It says total sales were up by 4.9 per cent in the 16-week period up to Saturday, January 20.

Total like-for-like sales for the period were up 1.1 per cent, with snow and icy weather conditions at the start of December and between Christmas and New Year being blamed for 'unavoidable disruption to the business' and a decrease in sales.

The taverns side of the business, which operates more than 1,550 pubs across the country, reported like-for-like sales up by 2.6 per cent, with an improved drinks range being noted for this increase.

The leased estates part of the company have also performed positively across the period, with profit growth of two per cent.

Marston's has a long-standing commitment to building new developments, and says it is still be on target to open 15 new pub and restaurants and bars, as well as six further lodges before the end of 2018. It comes after it opened 104-bed lodge in Ebbsfleet, in Kent.

Ralph Findlay, the chief executive officer of Marston's said it was pleased with the progress made across the 16-week period, despite the £1 million hit to profit.

Mr Findlay said: "We are pleased with our progress, which included record total retail sales in our pubs of £4 million on Christmas Day - 5.4 percent higher than last year.

"We continue to achieve growth against tough market conditions and are benefiting from investment in both pubs and brewing.

"We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with a great pub experience and excellent service, as well as delivering value for shareholders, over the year ahead."

Marston's announce multi-million investment into Burton

This trading update comes less than one week after Marston's announced it is to bring jobs to Burton with an £8 million investment in a new canning and bottling line.

The investment will be rolled out over the next six to 12 months, potentially pumping dozens of new jobs into the town.

This comes as Marston's said that up to 40 jobs may disappear from a Bedford brewery that it recently purchased in a £55 million deal.

The brewing giant bought the Eagle Brewery, in Bedford, from Charles Wells in May.