Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The importance of mental health for mums and mums-to-be is being highlighted in Burton during a week-long NHS initiative.

Staff at Burton's Queen's Hospital have been taking part in Maternal Mental Health Matters week, which is all this week until Sunday, May 6.

The Belvedere Road hospital has a small team of specialist midwives and a midwifery support worker who aim to provide extra care and support to women who have concerns around their mental health. Referrals can come from midwives and doctors within the midwifery teams.

The specialist midwifery team meets with women to explore their thoughts and feelings. They are also able to arrange reflexology at Samuel Johnson Hospital in Lichfield and have access to further support groups.

The women will benefit from having extra support while the team liaise with the community midwives and the hospital in order to provide the best care for the mother during pregnancy, labour and following the birth of the baby.

A display in the antenatal clinic at Queen's has also been mounted to highlight the importance of talking about thoughts and feelings and getting the right help at the right time.

Tracey Harris, from the specialist team, said: "We want to communicate to pregnant women and their families that it's okay to not be okay. Motherhood is a challenging time and women are often worried about being honest about their feelings for fear of being judged. This is where we can help.

"So much emphasis is placed on the plans for labour and birth but it is as important to consider the support that may be needed with mental health as well as physical health during this exciting but very challenging time."

The team provides women with pregnancy and post-birth wellbeing plans to help women prepare for the support they may need to look after their mental health during pregnancy and following the birth.

Maternity staff are also all be wearing a blue dot throughout the week. The blue dot is the national symbol for mental health survival, support and solidarity.