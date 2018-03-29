Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at a Burton fast food restaurant have been busy cleaning up the streets around the premises.

Employees from McDonald's, in Station Street, have teamed up with the community and civil enforcement team from East Staffordshire Borough Council for a spring clean of Burton town centre.

The initiative has been set up by restaurant manager Nick Ayre and the borough council and will see regular litter pick sessions held in a bid to keep the area clean and tidy.

In just one morning, the team managed to collect dozens of bin liners full of rubbish from the Swan Walk and Ferry Bridge areas of town, with the plan being to further focus on other problematic areas in the future.

Mr Ayre said: "I'm very proud of what we've been able to achieve on the day, the team have done a fantastic job.

"I hope that we can make the same positive impact across other areas of the town in the months to come. I believe that we have a responsibility to help where we can with the local environment and in the community as a whole, so I am glad to offer our assistance."