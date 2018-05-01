Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bingo-mad gran is set to take her dabber on a 647-mile trip when she visits more than a dozen Mecca Bingo branches in just seven days.

Yvette Price-Mear's ultimate 'bingo-a-thon' will see her visit 14 Mecca clubs in just one week in a bid to raise as much money as possible for her chosen charity Pet Bereavement Support.

Grandma-of-three Yvette, who has been a bingo fan for 30 years, said she is "really looking forward" to kick-starting the tour, which includes a stop at Mecca Burton in Guild Street.

The 56-year-old said: "It's something I know I'll enjoy.

"I haven't done anything similar to this before but I've been raising money since before I was 13, I've raised half a million pounds for charity in total.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It will be really good fun."

Pet Crematorium, in Nottingham, has paid for Mrs Price-Mear's petrol for her travel and Mecca Bingo is set to provide the bingo cards and food.

All winnings made from each game will be donated directly to her charity, a listening service that refers bereaved pet owners to local crematoriums.

Yvette, who lives in Mansfield, said: "I am extremely grateful to John and Rita at Nottingham Pet Crematorium who are kindly paying for my petrol and hotels and Mecca Bingo who are equally as kindly donating the bingo books and feeding me."

Yvette's fund-raising itinerary saw her visit Mecca Bingo, in Wednesbury, on Sunday, April 29 and she will finish her 'bingo-a-thon' finish at Mecca Chesterfield on Saturday, May 5. She visited Mecca Burton on Monday, April 30.

Along the way she will be visiting Acocks Green, Bilston, Stoke on Trent, Leicester, Doncaster, Rotherham, Wakefield, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Beeston.

Caroline Webb, spokesperson for Mecca Bingo, said: "We are always happy to support our customers with their ventures and are really pleased that Yvette has chosen our clubs to help raise money and awareness for such a great cause.

"Everyone at Mecca Bingo wishes her luck and we all can’t wait to hear all about it at the end of the tour."

To donate money please visit: www.charitychoice.co.uk.