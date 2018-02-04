The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton bingo hall bosses are searching for two little ducks who have fallen in love over a full house.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Mecca Burton workers are playing cupid by calling for couples who met at the venue in Middleway Park.

Those who comes forward could receive a special treat on the most romantic day of the year.

As a "thank you" for taking part, nominated couples could win a night out at Mecca, including a meal for two, drinks, flowers and an evening full of games.

(Image: Getty)

Club manager Darren Stoten said: "Valentine's Day is a very special day for couples, so we thought what better way to help local bingo lovers celebrate that loving feeling than by treating them to a special gift.

"We're appealing for couples from across Burton who may have met in the club to share their romantic fairytale story."

Nominations should be emailed to meccavalentinescouple@havas.com no later than Wednesday, February 7.

Full names, contact details and details of the Burton club are needed.

People need to be aged at least 18 to become a customer at Mecca Bingo.