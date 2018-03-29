Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff from Mecca bingo in Burton are celebrating after helping to raise an incredible £1.8 million for charity.

The venue, based at Middleway Park, helped collect the staggering amount for the Carers Trust, a charity that helps carers access essential equipment and much-needed breaks.

It was among Rank Group staff, which owns Mecca and Grosvenor Casinos, which have been fund-raising for the cause having started in February 2014.

Since then, employees from Mecca Bingo have worked hard to raise as much money as possible by undertaking various charity initiatives and fund-raising activities in the local area, with customers helping them to reach the target by contributing to the fund.

Staff have hosted in-house events such as regular theme nights and one-off special games to raise funds for the charity.

They are also set to hold a rounders competition and are looking to partake in a 5k inflatable obstacle course challenge to bump the £1.8m mark even higher.

Thanks to the dedication of the teams and fantastic support from their customers in Burton, Rank Group has achieved the milestone and hopes to pass the £2m mark in 2018, said a spokesman.

Darren Stoten, general manager at Mecca Burton: "We're incredibly proud of the efforts of all or our team members and most importantly, our customers and everyone in Burton who has dug deep into their pockets to help us to support such a worthwhile charity.

"The sad reality is that three in five people will become carers in the UK at some point in their lives and with seven million carers in the UK already, it's crucial that there is funding available to provide the important support they need.

"We're delighted to know that we have contributed in some way to the invaluable help the charity offers, and will continue our fund-raising endeavours to ensure Carers Trust can carry on assisting the amazing people who desperately need their support."

Giles Meyer, chief executive of Carers Trust, said: "We are overwhelmed by the fund-raising efforts of Grosvenor Casinos and Mecca Bingo in Burton.

"They have gone above and beyond once again and we're delighted to continue our partnership into 2018. The reality is that three in five of us will become carers at some point in our lives, and with seven million carers in the UK already, staff's fund-raising plays a crucial part in providing the support carers desperately need."

The funds raised will go towards Rank Cares Grant Funds which were set up to provide financial support to carers aged 16 and above.

The aim of these funds is to help remove the barriers placed on a person by their caring role and reduce some of the stress and isolation that can come with caring.

Three years into the partnership, the funds raised for Carers Trust have helped over 8,500 carers to access essential equipment, much-needed breaks, the opportunity to learn new skills, and the chance to meet other socially isolated carers.