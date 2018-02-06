Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five candidates are vying to be elected as borough councillor for Stretton in the by-election after the previous representative quit after just two months.

The election will be held on Thursday, February 8, to find a replacement for Conservative Dale Spedding who quit the role in November. There are four seats in total in Stretton. The other three are all held by Tory councillors.

Mr Spedding claimed that he was the victim of abuse and was even spat at during his two months in the role, having been elected in September.

The by-election will be the second for the seat, after Mr Spedding was elected following the resignation of Councillor Rebecca Carlton who had been in the role since 2011.

The election will see a new councillor serving on East Staffordshire Borough Council.

The five candidates running for the seat are:

Rhys Buchan (Liberal Democrats)

Vicki Gould (Conservatives)

Graham Lamb (independent representative for 'Save our Stretton')

Peter Levis (UK Independence Party (UKIP))

Elaine Pritchard (Labour)

The Burton Mail has sat down with the five candidates to give them the chance to introduce themselves to the people they want to represent:

Rhys Buchan - Liberal Democrat

"I am from a military background, my father served for 24 years within HM Services.

"I am originally from Dorset from a small town called Blandford Forum but growing up I moved around Britain and Europe.

"I am a family man with six children and work full time as a manager within the logistics industry.

"I have always wanted to ensure that people are heard and in my eyes there is no better way to do that than through local politics and the Liberals Democrats.

"If elected I will keep in touch with a focus newsletter and through social media outlets.

"I will not just disappear, I will represent residents first and not just a political party.

"My key focuses would be, community engagement – further building the sense of community in Stretton, ensuring that residents know what is happening regardless of age, interests or ability.

"Schooling – William Shrewsbury is full, I will lobby the county council to ensure the best possible standards for every pupil.

"Congestion and safety by the school is also a concern.

"I will be a hard working councillor - open, honest and tolerant for the ward and will work hard to ensure the community is heard and that I feedback what I am doing."

Vicki Gould – Conservative

"I have lived in Stretton for over 20 years.

"My three children all are educated at the local schools and education is very close to my heart having previously taught at Burton College.

"I volunteer at William Shrewsbury as a classroom assistant and at John Taylor High School as a special educational needs teaching assistant.

"I am thoroughly enjoying listening to the views of my fellow locals in Stretton.

"I want to address congestion and irresponsible parking, especially around rush-hour and the school run.

"Many of our residents depend on public transport so I will work hard to try and get bus routes reinstated.

"As a dog owner, I would want to ensure that walkways are well lit and clear, also ensuring a safer community.

"I will strive to keep our green spaces and will fight against inappropriate developments that do not benefit our community.

"I am disappointed that my predecessor felt he had to resign due to bullying and abuse which should not have any place in politics.

"I will behave responsibly and show respect to colleagues on all sides of the political divide. Above all, I will be a strong voice for our community on our council."

Graham Lamb – Independent, Save our Stretton

"I am standing for council because I want today's and future generations to enjoy living in Stretton as much as I do.

"I moved to Stretton 32 years ago and my three children went to the local school and grew up here.

"Now, with many more houses being built in and around Stretton, our roads are busier and our schools and services are under pressure.

"I will act pro-actively as a councillor to maintain and improve our services.

"Today I am reporting potholes, conducting traffic surveys, questioning school place provision and raising planning issues affecting Stretton.

"Another planning application is expected for Craythorne Road and as a councillor I will ensure the voice of Stretton is heard.

"In the wider area I am working to improve health in East Staffordshire as a public hospital governor and I am actively encouraging all ages to keep healthy and participate in Sport.

"You can see on my Facebook site, Graham Lamb Standing for Stretton that I am not talking about what I will do, I am working on these things already.

"I was runner-up in the last by-election and think it's time an Independent candidate represented Stretton on the borough council."

Peter Levis – UKIP

"Stretton resident for 22 years, happily married to Yvonne, with growing family.

"I have worked for small and large companies, also my own business.

"This experience has formed the person I am today and I would love the opportunity to utilise these skills to help the residents of Stretton.

"My politics was always back-seat.

"This all changed in 2013, I became an active member of UKIP, the EU and the UK Establishment were ignoring the wishes of a large number of its people.

"Over five years I have spent time meeting residents of Burton and Uttoxeter and they continually tell me that change is needed.

"If you vote for me in the February 8 by-election I can guarantee 100 per cent commitment to supporting the local needs in Stretton, promoting the managed development of Stretton and its neighbours in schooling and welfare, transport and infrastructure.

"I want to give the many voters who supported leaving the EU, a representative who they can count on to challenge issues of a similar unconventional nature, who won’t shy away from difficult subject matter.

"This by-election will not affect government, this is a local ward and I want your vote to help me make a difference."

Elaine Pritchard – Labour

"I believe a borough councillor's job is to keep local people informed, give them a chance to have their voice heard, lobby other organisations on their behalf and do everything possible to help make Stretton a happier, safer, more prosperous place with protected green spaces and good, local services.

"As a Stretton resident, I don't feel that the three Conservative councillors - who have represented our village for a number of years - have kept me informed.

"I am standing for the one seat that is now vacant because I want to change that.

"If I am elected I will be easy to contact, online or in person, and I'll organise village meetings where people can discuss their concerns with me.

"I will fight for local small businesses and the self-employed and use my connections in the business world to help them.

"I will champion local health services and schools and keep people informed about issues such as the proposals to change Burton library and the outsourcing of council-run services such as the Brewhouse Arts Centre, Meadowside and Shobnall leisure centres, the Burton Market Hall and the Town Hall civic function suite to private contractors.

"Read more at www.facebook.com/ElaineforStretton ."

This is how to have your say in the Stretton by-election

For residents in Stretton, the by-election will take place on Thursday, February 8.

The polling station is at the Priory Centre, in Church Road in the village with votes needing to have been casted between 7am and 10pm.

Direction signs will be set up for anybody with physical disabilities.

When you enter the polling station, go straight to the clerks' table and give your name and address on the electoral register.

The presiding officer will hand you a ballot paper, which you need to take to one of the polling booths.

Make a cross on the right hand side of the name of the person you're voting for.

Once you've made your decision, fold the paper in half and take it to the ballot box next to the clerks' table.